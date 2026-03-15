Newsstand: Michigan and Purdue face off for Big Ten Tournament title

The Michigan Wolverines have made it to Sunday of the Big Ten Tournament for the second year in a row and will look to defend their crown from last year in the championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS from United Center in Chicago.

U-M and Purdue met once this season, a 91-80 win for the Wolverines at Mackey Arena on Feb. 17. U-M has won three in a row in the series under head coach Dusty May, including a 75-73 win at home and an 86-68 victory in Indianapolis in last year’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Purdue will be playing its fourth game in four days on Sunday, but has blown out Northwestern and Nebraska and gritted through UCLA to get to the final. Michigan has won a pair of close games against Ohio State (71-67) and Wisconsin (68-65) during its tournament stretch.

As has become tradition, the Big Ten title game will be the last Division I game before the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed Sunday evening, where Michigan is expected to be the No. 2 overall seed and a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, most likely playing out of Buffalo next weekend.

Tweets of the day

Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg calls game pic.twitter.com/2PrcqfQ7xO — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) March 14, 2026

🎥 Highlights from win no. 31! pic.twitter.com/YRmHZKR6HF — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2026

📽️ The Play Michigan Used to Beat Wisconsin



Sound On 🔊 pic.twitter.com/NIUmN0WDkw — Eric Shapiro (@eric_shap) March 14, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“But I like the matchup for Michigan because of how well the Wolverines played at Mackey. That always helps. I’ll be really curious what the complexion of the fan bases will be in this game. I’m fired up for it. When you get to this spot, you just want there to be some juicy storylines and two big-time teams. That’s exactly what we’re going to get on Sunday. Michigan has a chance to go back-to-back for the first time in this event since Michigan did it less than a decade ago. I like it. It’s coming against Purdue. Respect the program like crazy. It’s going to take a big effort, but certainly Michigan will have the advantage from a rest standpoint.”

– Michigan play-by-play voice Brian Boesch to TheWolverine.com on Sunday’s championship game

Headlines of the day

From the sideline: Inside Yaxel Lendeborg’s game-winner, Michigan basketball heroics vs. Wisconsin

Realization, redemption, and relief — Michigan’s win over Wisconsin had it all

Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over Wisconsin: Yaxel Lendeborg answers the bell again

Legacy ATH Marquis Ray sees Michigan as a perfect fit ahead of spring visit

Dusty May press conference: Michigan head coach after win over Wisconsin in Chicago