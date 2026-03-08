Newsstand: Michigan assistant named target for Oregon State job
Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Justin Joyner could be a candidate for the open Oregon State head job, according to a report from James Crepea from OregonLive.com.
Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, Joyner could be the leader for the job where things stand in the process today.
Joyner is in the stretch run of his second season at Michigan under head coach Dusty May after 7 seasons spent at Saint Mary’s. His wife, Tracy, is the women’s soccer coach at Oregon.
Recently, both Joyner and Mike Boynton Jr. were tabbed candidates to watch as the coaching cycle heats up, via CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.
Top 10
- 1
Donte' Wright
Elite CB wants to visit U-M
- 2
Roman Igwebuike
Interested in Michigan visit
- 3
Winters Grady
Discusses injury, redshirt, next year
- 4
Five takeaways!
Breaking down Michigan win over Minnesota
- 5
Subdued championship celebration
Time for Michigan to turn it up a notch
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“Similar to [Duke head coach Jon Scheyer], Dusty May probably has to game out what he’ll have to do if he loses two staff members after a huge season,” Norlander said. “Joyner has West Coast ties (he was previously a longtime assistant for Randy Bennett at SMC) and is a buzzy name already in this year’s carousel chatter.”
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“Beck played quarterback at BYU and has been coaching quarterbacks since his first season as a full-time assistant coach at Weber State in 2009. He brings a quarterback-friendly offense to Michigan as he follows Kyle Whittingham from Utah, which ought to be good news for Bryce Underwood. There were times when Underwood had to do too much (or tried to do too much) last season as a true freshman. Beck’s offenses are built around a punishing a running game, which helps any quarterback, and he was a big part of Devon Dampier’s development at New Mexico in 2024 and then at Utah last year. Dampier was one of five FBS quarterbacks with 2400-plus passing yards and 800-plus rushing yards last season.”
– On3’s Chris Low on Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck
Headlines of the day
Column: Yes, the Michigan secondary can be better in 2026 – much better
Preview and prediction: Michigan basketball vs. Michigan State
Rising Chicago WR Marshaun Thornton talks low key Michigan visit, plans to return
New college football staff hires poised to make a major impact in 2026