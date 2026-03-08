Newsstand: Michigan assistant named target for Oregon State job

Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Justin Joyner could be a candidate for the open Oregon State head job, according to a report from James Crepea from OregonLive.com.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, Joyner could be the leader for the job where things stand in the process today.

Joyner is in the stretch run of his second season at Michigan under head coach Dusty May after 7 seasons spent at Saint Mary’s. His wife, Tracy, is the women’s soccer coach at Oregon.

Recently, both Joyner and Mike Boynton Jr. were tabbed candidates to watch as the coaching cycle heats up, via CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

“Similar to [Duke head coach Jon Scheyer], Dusty May probably has to game out what he’ll have to do if he loses two staff members after a huge season,” Norlander said. “Joyner has West Coast ties (he was previously a longtime assistant for Randy Bennett at SMC) and is a buzzy name already in this year’s carousel chatter.”

Tweets of the day

Michigan is a 9.5-point favorite over Michigan State Sunday in Ann Arbor, per @BetMGM. The over/under is 150.5 points.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/VyBZmoKIOp — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 8, 2026

Big bounceback in the wrestlebacks for that auto bid. Diego is officially qualified for NCAAs! 👏#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EAMWuXFIpq — Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) March 7, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Beck played quarterback at BYU and has been coaching quarterbacks since his first season as a full-time assistant coach at Weber State in 2009. He brings a quarterback-friendly offense to Michigan as he follows Kyle Whittingham from Utah, which ought to be good news for Bryce Underwood. There were times when Underwood had to do too much (or tried to do too much) last season as a true freshman. Beck’s offenses are built around a punishing a running game, which helps any quarterback, and he was a big part of Devon Dampier’s development at New Mexico in 2024 and then at Utah last year. Dampier was one of five FBS quarterbacks with 2400-plus passing yards and 800-plus rushing yards last season.”

– On3’s Chris Low on Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck

Headlines of the day

