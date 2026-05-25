Newsstand: Michigan baseball lands two Big Ten All-Tournament team members

The Michigan Wolverines have two All-Big Ten Tournament performers in freshman left-handed pitcher Shane Brinham and sophomore catcher Noah Miller, who were honored on Sunday night.

Brinham tossed a complete-game shutout against the Ohio State Buckeyes, striking out 11 men over 9 innings with 125 pitches thrown, allowing just 5 hits to clinch a berth in the quarterfinals.

Miller also played a large role in the win, leading the offense with a 2-hit, 3-RBI performance in the 3-0 win over their rivals to the south. He was the only Michigan player to have a hit in the win. In the tournament, Miller also had 2 hits against Washington, and finished the tournament 5-for-15 at the plate.

Michigan was eliminated Friday night in a 6-4 loss to Nebraska. The program will find out on Monday at noon if it makes the NCAA Tournament or not.

Heading into Selection Monday, the Wolverines hold a record of 34-24 with a 17-13 mark in Big Ten play.

Tweets of the day

Michigan OL commit Louis Esposito took home OL MVP, and Rivals300 EDGE target Ifeanyi Emedobi took home DL MVP! pic.twitter.com/fbSsIJnC7g — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) May 24, 2026

In memory of those who gave their all. 💙 pic.twitter.com/hZtU3WKrlK — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) May 25, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“I love that roster. The second that (ex-Michigan head coach) Sherrone Moore was gone, they actually got to run that roster. There are four or five players in that freshman class who’ll contribute immediately, and they had a bunch of freshmen last year who contributed.”

– Athlon Sports anonymous coach on Michigan football in 2026

Headline of the day

NEW MICHIGAN PREDICTION: Explaining a pick for a priority prospect

From The Road: Observations and intel on Michigan commits and targets at Under Armour Chicago

Michigan Commit Impact: Rivals300 TE Colt Lumpris

Michigan pushing for rapidly rising Rivals300 EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi with OVs and decision timeline set