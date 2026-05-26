Newsstand: Michigan baseball left out of NCAA Tournament field
The Michigan Wolverines were not selected for the 2026 NCAA baseball tournament, bringing their season to an official ending.
The Wolverines looked to be a decent bet to make the field a few weeks ago, but lost 6 of their last 8 games, including a three-game series sweep at home to rival Ohio State in 1994. It is now the fourth year in a row without an NCAA Tournament berth.
Michigan finished the season 34-24, playing 37 of its games away from Ann Arbor and winning 7 of its 10 series in Big Ten play. Its final contest of the season took place in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in a weather-delayed game that started around midnight, losing to Nebraska 6-4.
Michigan has taken steps forward every season under head coach Tracy Smith, who holds a 127-103 record and 60-48 mark in Big Ten play in four seasons on the job. Smith made the College World Series at Indiana in 2013, and the hope is that he can eventually get the Wolverines to make it to such heights.
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Commit impact
What U-M is getting in Lundon Hampton
- 2
Players era bracket
Michigan's slate revealed
- 3
Flip target
Intel on a top-100 prospect
- 4
Underrated position group
Sayfie, Broome discuss
- 5
5-star reaction
Recruit breaks down in-home visit
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Michigan quote of the day
“This is the best university in the world. I’m so blessed to have a degree from the university. You can’t fail there. You have so much support. So much help. We have the academic center. We can get tutors when we want and the professors are good. You can’t fail. And they make sure of that and that degree, that degree from the University of Michigan will set you up for the next 40 years.”
– Michigan RB Blake Corum after winning the national championship in Jan. 2024
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