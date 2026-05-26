Newsstand: Michigan baseball left out of NCAA Tournament field

The Michigan Wolverines were not selected for the 2026 NCAA baseball tournament, bringing their season to an official ending.

The Wolverines looked to be a decent bet to make the field a few weeks ago, but lost 6 of their last 8 games, including a three-game series sweep at home to rival Ohio State in 1994. It is now the fourth year in a row without an NCAA Tournament berth.

Michigan finished the season 34-24, playing 37 of its games away from Ann Arbor and winning 7 of its 10 series in Big Ten play. Its final contest of the season took place in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in a weather-delayed game that started around midnight, losing to Nebraska 6-4.

Michigan has taken steps forward every season under head coach Tracy Smith, who holds a 127-103 record and 60-48 mark in Big Ten play in four seasons on the job. Smith made the College World Series at Indiana in 2013, and the hope is that he can eventually get the Wolverines to make it to such heights.

Tweets of the day

Proud of our fight this season!

From 37 contests away from home to winning 7 of our 10 conference series, there is a lot to be proud of this year! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/mXuRgOhPVG — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 25, 2026

REPORT: The Pistons have interest in potentially trading up for Yaxel Lendeborg, per @BrettSiegelNBA. pic.twitter.com/P9Q1NqTdm8 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) May 25, 2026

Every team has a comfort zone.



Michigan's was playing fast.



The Wolverines played 6.2 possessions per 40 slower in losses than wins, the largest win/loss pace gap in the country. pic.twitter.com/hrPmDgn3Zp — CBB Analytics (@CBBAnalytics) May 25, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“This is the best university in the world. I’m so blessed to have a degree from the university. You can’t fail there. You have so much support. So much help. We have the academic center. We can get tutors when we want and the professors are good. You can’t fail. And they make sure of that and that degree, that degree from the University of Michigan will set you up for the next 40 years.”

– Michigan RB Blake Corum after winning the national championship in Jan. 2024

Headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Tre Britton III update, official visit buzz

Michigan commits Quentin Burrell and Tavares Harrington form dynamic duo on field and recruiting trail

Mailbag, Part I: The investigation into the Michigan A.D., Dusty May’s recruiting strategy, more

Michigan ‘culture change’ helped secure Top 100 WR Quentin Burrell’s commitment