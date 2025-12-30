Newsstand: Michigan basketball Dusty May speaks on Kyle Whittingham

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May knows better than most what the resources at the university can do for a coach who has won before, but wants the chance to build something bigger.

That is a major reason why the football program was able to pull longtime Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham to lead their program into the future. After hoops’ 112-71 win over McNeese on Monday night, May weighed in on his new peer inside the Michigan athletic department

”He doesn’t need any message from me,” May said. “He’s been doing it for a long time and I’ve heard only great things about him. I have a couple of friends who actually played basketball at Utah. They’re connected to that university. And immediately after him getting the job, they were sending me messages about how much we’re going to enjoy working with him and cheering for his teams.

“And I’m a fan. I think his ability to coach ball is obviously at the highest level. He seems like a really balanced family guy and I’m sure he is someone that I’ll lean on for some advice and enjoy learning from because he’s done this at a high level for a long time. He’s very well respected in college athletics.”

🎥 Highlights from win no. 12! pic.twitter.com/IJB6CDwkF1 — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 30, 2025

Michigan is laughably dominant. Truly just ridiculously dominant. What a great basketball team Dusty May has assembled. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) December 30, 2025

“I want to compliment our guys to play the way they did against a real quality program. It’s a good sign going forward. I thought we were incredibly unselfish on both sides of the ball. Our ability to guard one-on-one, how active we were in the gaps to support each other, and then how well we covered each other’s backs as far as flying around. And when there were mistakes made, there were multiple efforts to get it fixed. And then on offense, when there’s a margin like there was in the second half, there aren’t very many teams that can put aside their own personal stat line and things like that for the better of the team. And I thought we played really good basketball for 32 minutes. Like I said, a team that we really respect.”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May on 112-71 win over McNeese on Monday

