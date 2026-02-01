Newsstand: Michigan basketball's week ahead after two top ten wins

The Michigan Wolverines moved to 20-1 on Friday night with an 83-71 win over Michigan State in East Lansing, grabbing their second top-10 win in as many games. The third-ranked squad took down No. 5 Nebraska 75-72 on Tuesday night and handled the 7th-ranked Spartans to kick off the weekend.

What did Michigan head coach Dusty May learn about his program during the week? It was all about the multitude of ways that it can attack its opponents.

“I think we proved that we can still win in different ways. We haven’t been in two games like we were in this week where there was so little movement. You’re challenged for every inch of the court. You’re challenged for every step. And so last year’s team, we didn’t respond very well once the Big Ten got into this part of the season. And we addressed that through recruiting, and our guys were able to do that tonight. They were able to get just enough space and separation and create the angles, and guys stepped up and made plays.”

Michigan was off Saturday and Sunday and will be back practicing Monday for Thursday night’s home game against Penn State, and then head to Columbus on Super Bowl Sunday for a tilt with the Ohio State Buckeyes. U-M is 2-0 against those teams this year.

Tweets of the day

📽️ How Dusty May led Michigan to basket after basket down the stretch in its massive road win at Michigan State:



Sound ON 🔊 pic.twitter.com/X4oPVpeTpe — Eric Shapiro (@eric_shap) January 31, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“If we were going to beat them, we had to be very sound in these areas. So that was really the extent of it. You know, Morez Johnson, these guys have been in these environments. These Big Ten guys, Aday, Morez, Elliot played at Cameron Indoor. So they’ve been in these environments before, so we didn’t talk too much about it. They were aware. These guys are on social media, they watch basketball. … We just focused on what we needed to do to win the game.”

– Dusty May on building a roster that could contend in the Big Ten

Headlines of the day

Dusty May ripped out MSU hearts on Tom Izzo’s birthday and owned the moment

Tom Izzo ‘disappointed in officiating,’ says Michigan ‘played well, I guess’ in 83-71 win at MSU

Official visit preview: Michigan trending for ’26 linebacker