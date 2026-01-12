Newsstand: Michigan bolsters offense via Sunday transfer portal commits

The Michigan Wolverines have continued to bolster their roster via the NCAA transfer portal and did so with three commitments on Sunday in quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, wide receiver Jamie Ffrench and tight end JJ Buchanan, all whom could help in different ways.

Fowler-Nicolosi comes over from Colorado State, while Ffrench and Buchanan join from Texas and Utah, respectively. In the process, Michigan’s new coaching staff under Kyle Whittingham has addressed the backup quarterback situation, added a former top-60 recruit in the wide receiver room, and grabbed a versatile pass-catching piece who had 427 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

PORTALS IN ON OFFENSE SO FAR:

• QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado State)

• RB Taylor Tatum (Oklahoma)

• WR Jamie Ffrench (Texas)

• WR Braydon Alford (Butler)

• TE JJ Buchanan (Utah)

The transfer portal is open through Jan. 16, which is the deadline for players to enter. Michigan’s add/drop date for classes is Jan. 20, which could be a logical timeline to round out the remaining needs on the roster.

Tweets of the day

Lil bro ready 😭 pic.twitter.com/izjB2dTgol — JJ Buchanan (@_JJBuchanan_) January 12, 2026

New Michigan TE JJ Buchanan only played 10 in-line snaps this year. 269 of his snaps came in the slot, 264 out wide.



Pure pass catcher more than anything else. This will play. pic.twitter.com/JT3UCZNkDB — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 12, 2026

First career double-double for Danny Wolf



– 11 PTS

– 10 REB (career-high)

– 2 STL

– 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/uwmcQKukvw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 11, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

”They came in here and they took a punch early. They responded and went in at halftime with some positive momentum and came out the second half and knocked us on our heels a little bit. They exposed some things with our plan and with our team that we thought were going to be issues this year, we just didn’t think we would see so many of them on the same night.

“But they made plays. Our plan, our coaching, our playing wasn’t up to our standards. But in reality, it’s been four games since we played really well. And to be honest, the only thing I’m disappointed in was when we started competing at a high level, it looked different than the other 25 or 30 minutes of the game. We can’t be a team, with what we’re playing for, that has two different levels of intensity of relentlessness and that’s what happened today. But I don’t want take anything away from Wisconsin. They came in here and they did it.”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May after loss to Wisconsin on Saturday

