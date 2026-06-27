Newsstand: Michigan commit drafted by Detroit Red Wings

Michigan Wolverines hockey incoming freshman J.P. Hurlbert was selected with the No. 23 overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in Friday night’s first round of the 2026 NHL Draft. The Red Wings acquired the pick from the Utah Mammoth in a trade for goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa.

Hurlbert has been committed to U-M since 2024 and spent last season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The Allen, Texas native finished 4th in the WHL in scoring with 94 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 97 games, leading all rookies in the league.

A WHL Western Conference First All-Star team selection, Hurlbert was also a finalist for WHL player of the year. The right-handed forward scored 32 of his 42 goals at even strength. He also played for the U.S National Development Team program in 2024-25 after a stint in the Dallas Stars Elite hockey organization.

Hurlbert is expected to be a big piece on next year’s Michigan squad, which just landed a commitment from potential No. 1 overall pick Landon DuPont.

Tweets of the day

What can Wolverine fans expect from Hurlbert?



Hear from our latest first round #NHLDraft pick pic.twitter.com/oT8iLEIYXG — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 27, 2026

Papa Hurlbert got the memo on the tie – Maize & Blue https://t.co/AG9MUJUC0s — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) June 27, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg on his early conversations with Steve Kerr: “He doesn’t normally play rookies as much. He has a history of that. But the way the team is looking right now, I’m going to have a really good chance to play, maybe even start.” pic.twitter.com/Vm1DXhkjUO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 26, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Our current system is in dire need of clarity and equitable reform. Coach May told me that among his reasons for leaving were uncertainties and pressures involving the transfer portal and NIL support for student-athletes…. [May] and I agree that the future of college sports is headed in the wrong direction.”

– Michigan interim president Domenico Grasso on the departure of men’s basketball head coach Dusty May

Headlines of the day

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