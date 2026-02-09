Newsstand: Michigan fans take over late in win at Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus on Sunday and grabbed an 82-61 win over Ohio State, which saw the Maize and Blue faithful cheering loudly in enemy territory as the game wound down in a lopsided U-M effort.

“This may be hard to believe, my wife doesn’t believe me when I tell her, it’s hard for me to really hear what’s going on in the game,” Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler said when asked about the Michigan fans taking over. “I think our crowd felt like it was really good when we gave them reason to be good… I’m not surprised they had a couple people here, but for me, I can’t really hear what’s going on outside of trying to see what our guys are saying on the court.”

Michigan head coach Dusty May praised the fans on Monday after the way they showed out.

“We’re very grateful for those fans, and we feel the energy,” May said. “I think they’re showing gratitude toward our players. If we weren’t performing the way we are, our guys weren’t playing the way they are, then we wouldn’t have near as many fans. So, it’s a two-way street. Grateful for our squad and our fans. But, yeah, the brand of Michigan is second to none. I didn’t know it until I lived in Ypsilanti 20 years ago, and once I moved here, then I realized the power and the brand and the prestige of being affiliated with the University of Michigan.”

Tweets of the day

Four former Michigan players, three former assistant coaches win Super Bowl LX with Seattle Seahawks🔥🔥



Story: https://t.co/zT6e5ykc0y pic.twitter.com/qa53sXnPXB — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 9, 2026

Mike Macdonald’s team.

Jay Harbaugh’s Special Teams.

Chris Partridge’s D Ends.

AJ Barner’s Touchdown. — Connor Stalions (@cpstalions) February 9, 2026

