Newsstand: Michigan Final Four tipoff time set, women try to match Monday

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team is in the Final Four after a 95-62 blowout win over Tennessee on Sunday in Chicago, setting them up for a showdown with the Arizona Wildcats in Indianapolis. The game will tip off at 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS, which will televise the event this year from Lucas Oil Stadium.

UConn and Illinois will battle it out in the early game at 6:09 p.m. ET. The national championship is set for Monday, April 6, at 8:50 p.m. from Indianapolis.

A sterling weekend for Michigan athletics has a chance to spill over into Monday, too. After men’s hoops clinched its spot in the national semifinals, the hockey team held off Minnesota-Duluth for a trip to the Frozen Four. Monday night, the Michigan women’s basketball team will play No. 1 seed Texas in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Tipoff in that contest is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. A win would be the first Final Four appearance in program history.

Tweets of the day

“Some coaches make it about themselves, and some coaches make it about the players. I’m glad I work for the latter.” https://t.co/pryJgfwGsc — Akeem Miskdeen (@CoachKeem) March 29, 2026

Those who stay pic.twitter.com/gtw1XcMIvO — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 30, 2026

If both teams play to their peaks, Arizona vs. Michigan on a Final Four stage has the potential to be one of the best games of the decade.



Also marks just the fifth time ever two teams met in the F4 with 35+ wins.



Let the hype begin. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 29, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“ Most of our career, my career, whatever you want to call it, we’ve talked about ‘March Habits.’ You want to be your best when the season ends. To show you how big a dream it was at FAU, we didn’t realize you could play into April. So we finished playing in [Madison Square Garden] after we beat Kansas State. We came home and said, ‘Guys, I sold you short. I underpromised. If we developed the right habits, we could play into April. From that moment, we changed it to ‘April Habits.’”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the work ethic that got his team to the Final Four

Headlines of the day

Michigan’s ‘April Habits’ have it right where it expected to be

4-star Michigan OL commit Sidney Rouleau: ‘They checked all my boxes’

Frozen Four bound — Michigan hockey joins basketball as one of last four standing

‘All hail Dusty’: Michigan believes it has best coach in country, ‘absolutely’ deserving of bigger contract

Michigan Commit Impact: Breaking down 4-star OL Sidney Rouleau