Newsstand: Michigan football alternate helmet leak? Not so fast.

Michigan Wolverines fans were worked up over the weekend about a new football helmet design that has popped up in recruiting official visit photos, leading some to speculate the program could soon debut a new alternate look on the field.

A white helmet with a blue-outlined maize wing has been making the rounds on social media as recruits post their photos from visits to Ann Arbor. But Aaron Bills, the Director of Football Creative at U-M, put the fire out on Sunday.

“We can all chill. It’s a photoshoot prop,” Bills said on social media with a crying laughing emoji.

Other than small details throughout the years, including helmet stickers, the iconic blue helmet with the Maize wing has been a staple and largely untouched. Photoshopped alternates have been circulated throughout the years, but Michigan has never adopted a true alternate helmet. It appears that will remain the case.

Alternate options with the Michigan uniform include a Maize jersey that has not been worn since the 2017 season, along with a rotation of pant colors for both home and road games. The Wolverines have alternated between Maize and blue pants at home, and Maize, blue and white on the road.

Tweets of the day

Rivals 300 OL Lincoln Mageo enjoyed his Michigan official visit and the chance to hang out with a couple of current Wolverines.



“Got some time to hang out with Houston and Malakai, and that was cool, made me feel at home"



More here: https://t.co/UelhBc1aan pic.twitter.com/e9Dm1kvqHh — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 7, 2026

Two of the best in the business!



Assistants Kyle Church & Drew Williamson have been selected for the 2026 TopConnect Basketball Symposium, joining 50 of the nation's top emerging leaders in college basketball.



Leaders. Recruiters. Champions.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m3oUFvSFnN — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 7, 2026

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Join: https://t.co/Ee3UbsNGZH pic.twitter.com/8f2rWtAblj — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 7, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Got some time to hang out with Houston and Malakai, and that was cool, made me feel at home. They have a player development program where they really focus on what happens when football ends because of an injury or just because you don’t make it to the league ,and they really set you up to be successful. We had lunch with professors in the business department and learned about entrepreneurship classes and finance classes. It was really cool. They really set you up to be success on and off the field.”

– Rivals300 target Lincoln Mageo on his visit to Ann Arbor

Headlines of the day

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