Newsstand: Michigan football's assistant coaches set after rumored hire

The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly set to Vanderbilt defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator Larry Black to the staff as the defensive tackles coach, replacing Lou Esposito.

With the staff change and Esposito headed to the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, things are once again set heading into spring football. The cycle will begin on March 17 and conclude on April 18 with the spring game at Michigan Stadium.

Here is the updated staff around new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

OFFENSE

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Jason Beck

Quarterbacks coach: Koy Detmer Jr.

Running backs coach/offensive run game coordinator: Tony Alford

Assistant running backs: Fred Jackson

Wide receivers coach: Micah Simon

Assisstant wide receivers: Marques Hagans

Tight ends coach: Freddie Whittingham

Offensive line coach/assistant head coach: Jim Harding

Assisstant offensive line: Mike Lynch

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Defensive coordinator: Jay Hill

EDGEs coach/run game coordinator: Lewis Powell

Defensive tackles coach: Larry Black

Assistant defensive line: David Denham

Linebackers coach: Alex Whittingham

Cornerbacks coach: Jernaro Gilford

Safeties coach: Tyler Stockton

Special teams coordinator: Kerry Coombs

Assistant special teams: Garrett Clawson

Strength and support staff

Director of Football Sports Performance: Doug Elisaia

Associate Director of Football Sports Performance: Junior Salt

Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance: Jordan Hicks

Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance: Tyler Hill

Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance: Andy Koch

Director of Football Sports Science: Scott Willis

Tweets of the day

Forever a Wolverine 💙



Naz Hillmon’s jersey is officially retired at Michigan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g1DYMzijOj — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 16, 2026

Evan Haeger (@umichbaseball) collects yet another hit here on this hard hit ball (111 EV). Been an extremely impressive weekend at the plate. Shown a quality run tool on the bases as well



R-So./‘26 elig. https://t.co/rRVAAIfaZQ pic.twitter.com/3yCNIGuemL — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 16, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Obviously, Michigan was on the list, and I had a lot of other schools as well. I said, ‘Okay, I really want to receive an answer for this, so God, can you please answer my prayer?’ I named a couple specific things I want to see happen if it was meant to be Michigan. And sure enough, the next morning we got a call, and everything that I prayed about the night before, all of it was answered that following morning, and I just knew that it was the right spot to be.”

– Michigan EDGE John Henry Daley on joining the program, via an interview with The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell

