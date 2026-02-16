Newsstand: Michigan football's assistant coaches set after rumored hire
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly set to Vanderbilt defensive line coach/co-defensive coordinator Larry Black to the staff as the defensive tackles coach, replacing Lou Esposito.
With the staff change and Esposito headed to the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, things are once again set heading into spring football. The cycle will begin on March 17 and conclude on April 18 with the spring game at Michigan Stadium.
Here is the updated staff around new head coach Kyle Whittingham.
OFFENSE
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Jason Beck
Quarterbacks coach: Koy Detmer Jr.
Running backs coach/offensive run game coordinator: Tony Alford
Assistant running backs: Fred Jackson
Wide receivers coach: Micah Simon
Assisstant wide receivers: Marques Hagans
Tight ends coach: Freddie Whittingham
Offensive line coach/assistant head coach: Jim Harding
Assisstant offensive line: Mike Lynch
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Defensive coordinator: Jay Hill
EDGEs coach/run game coordinator: Lewis Powell
Defensive tackles coach: Larry Black
Assistant defensive line: David Denham
Linebackers coach: Alex Whittingham
Cornerbacks coach: Jernaro Gilford
Safeties coach: Tyler Stockton
Top 10
- 1
'Mercenaries'
Dusty May fires back
- 2
'Dangerous'
Dusty May on Fears tripping, other plays
- 3
Ndi Etta
Embracing sibling competition
- 4
AP poll
Michigan basketball moves up
- 5
B1G power rankings
Michigan on top, Illinois rises, MSU falls
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Special teams coordinator: Kerry Coombs
Assistant special teams: Garrett Clawson
Strength and support staff
Director of Football Sports Performance: Doug Elisaia
Associate Director of Football Sports Performance: Junior Salt
Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance: Jordan Hicks
Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance: Tyler Hill
Assistant Director of Football Sports Performance: Andy Koch
Director of Football Sports Science: Scott Willis
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“Obviously, Michigan was on the list, and I had a lot of other schools as well. I said, ‘Okay, I really want to receive an answer for this, so God, can you please answer my prayer?’ I named a couple specific things I want to see happen if it was meant to be Michigan. And sure enough, the next morning we got a call, and everything that I prayed about the night before, all of it was answered that following morning, and I just knew that it was the right spot to be.”
– Michigan EDGE John Henry Daley on joining the program, via an interview with The Wolverine’s Ethan McDowell
Headlines of the day
INTEL: Updates on Michigan’s in-state targets from SMSB media day
The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan’s win over UCLA
COLUMN: It wasn’t about anything you did, Mick — Michigan is just that much better