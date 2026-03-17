Newsstand: Michigan football begins spring practice on Tuesday

The Michigan Wolverines will hit the field for the first time under head coach Kyle Whittingham on Tuesday as it kicks off spring practices in Ann Arbor. Whittingham will speak to the media on Monday morning to kick off the proceedings.

It will be new for almost everyone but the players who stuck around to play under the new regime, of which there are plenty. The group went 9-3 last season under Sherrone Moore before his dismissal for an off-field issue involving an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Several young players gained experience this year, led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, who will aim to lead the team to greater heights and take a step forward with the new coaching staff.

Offensively, the group will be led by coordinator Jason Beck, who worked with Whittingham at Utah last year. The defense will be coached by Jay Hill, formerly of BYU, while Kerry Coombs will maintain his role as special teams coordinator.

Spring ball will conclude on April 18 with the annual Maize vs. Blue exhibition at Michigan Stadium, set for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Tweets of the day

Michigan kicks off spring football today, its first under Kyle Whittingham.



Men's hoops leaves for Buffalo kicking off its NCAA Tournament run.



Great overlapping time to join @TheWolverineOn3 for 50% off for all the intel, analysis and more: https://t.co/hRA9djs53M pic.twitter.com/kooQ0vzBuy — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) March 17, 2026

Justin Joyner on Dusty May during his Oregon State introductory press conference:



"I think he's probably the best modern day basketball coach, in terms of what he does for his players, how he pours into his players, how he is really relational and understands that this is a… — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 17, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg tells AP Kentucky offered him $7 to 9 million before he chose Michiganhttps://t.co/lePYj7ALio — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) March 16, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Michigan will be favored, probably heavily, in that 8/9 game. But as we talked about earlier, they just faced an 8/9-type team in Ohio State and trailed late after building a big lead. Once you get past Thursday, as long as Michigan does what it’s supposed to do, there are no gimmes. It’s hopefully five games of high-level basketball.”

– Michigan basketball radio voice Brian Boesch on the team’s opening draw in Buffalo

Headlines of the day

Three Michigan basketball nuggets: Ready for a ‘breath of fresh air’ in breaking free from Big Ten play

Podcast: Breaking down Michigan’s NCAA Tournament draw

Michigan recruiting intel: Official visit scoop, positive vibes from spring visits

Tales from the road: Inside Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament weekend in Chicago

Michigan updates: Yaxel Lendeborg sprained ankle but ‘will be alright,’ L.J. Cason appreciates team support, discusses redshirt plan