Newsstand: Michigan football begins spring practice on Tuesday
The Michigan Wolverines will hit the field for the first time under head coach Kyle Whittingham on Tuesday as it kicks off spring practices in Ann Arbor. Whittingham will speak to the media on Monday morning to kick off the proceedings.
It will be new for almost everyone but the players who stuck around to play under the new regime, of which there are plenty. The group went 9-3 last season under Sherrone Moore before his dismissal for an off-field issue involving an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Several young players gained experience this year, led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, who will aim to lead the team to greater heights and take a step forward with the new coaching staff.
Offensively, the group will be led by coordinator Jason Beck, who worked with Whittingham at Utah last year. The defense will be coached by Jay Hill, formerly of BYU, while Kerry Coombs will maintain his role as special teams coordinator.
Spring ball will conclude on April 18 with the annual Maize vs. Blue exhibition at Michigan Stadium, set for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Michigan/OSU preview
Preview, prediction for Big Ten Tournament
- 2New
Bold predictions
Will U-M dominate Bucks again?
- 3
Spring football
Questions for all phases
- 4
Inside Michigan's QB room
Bryce Underwood development, more
- 5
Elite DL intel
Latest on David Folorunsho
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“Michigan will be favored, probably heavily, in that 8/9 game. But as we talked about earlier, they just faced an 8/9-type team in Ohio State and trailed late after building a big lead. Once you get past Thursday, as long as Michigan does what it’s supposed to do, there are no gimmes. It’s hopefully five games of high-level basketball.”
– Michigan basketball radio voice Brian Boesch on the team’s opening draw in Buffalo
Headlines of the day
Three Michigan basketball nuggets: Ready for a ‘breath of fresh air’ in breaking free from Big Ten play
Podcast: Breaking down Michigan’s NCAA Tournament draw
Michigan recruiting intel: Official visit scoop, positive vibes from spring visits
Tales from the road: Inside Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament weekend in Chicago
Michigan updates: Yaxel Lendeborg sprained ankle but ‘will be alright,’ L.J. Cason appreciates team support, discusses redshirt plan