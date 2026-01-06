Newsstand: Michigan football launches 'LFG147' campaign

The Michigan Wolverines are in the process of putting together the first roster of the Kyle Whittingham era, and in today’s college football, some of the biggest announcements that can be made during a coaching transition are the guys who stick around.

Soon-to-be sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood headlines that list after officially announcing his return on Monday night as part of Michigan’s “LFG147” campaign. Originally teased via an X post from the Michigan football official account, it appears that there will be a social media rollout of the players who have officially re-committed to Whittingham and staff for the 2026 season.

The first two announcements came in the trenches with Blake Frazier and Andrew Babalola, potentially the two starting tackles in 2026, announcing their returns to the program with the program graphics. Hours later, Underwood chimed in with his, signifying the biggest domino to fall so far with the announcements.

It remains to be seen if the campaign will be rolled out with all active members of the team or just key players, but Whittingham’s goal of getting a staff installed quickly and prioritizing player retention is paying off. And now, we wait for movement in the transfer portal, which is open through Jan. 16.

Michigan quote of the day

“Nimari’s on the court shooting right now. Yes, he practiced yesterday, full-go. Yaxel is day to day. He’s feeling much better. I would say he’ll be a game-time decision. We’ll see how he goes today and then see how he feels tomorrow at shootaround, and then we’ll make the decision from there — the medical team. I won’t have any … the trainers will tell me if he can go or he can’t, and he’ll say whether he can go or he can’t.”

– Michigan men’s basketball head coach Dusty May on Nimari Burnett and Yaxel Lendeborg’s status for Tuesday night at Penn State

