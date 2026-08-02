Newsstand: Michigan football opens fall camp this week

The Michigan Wolverines football program is preparing for the 2026 season, and with the calendar flipping to August this weekend, camp is officially in sight. Head coach Kyle Whittingham and his program report to Schembechler Hall on Monday, with players arriving Tuesday and the first practice set for Wednesday in Ann Arbor.

Aspirations are high this year, but Whittingham took a measured approach to expectations during his media session in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s year one, we’ve got some work to do in the depth department and a few positions,” Whittingham said. “I think in a year or two we’ll be about where we need to be across the board. I don’t want to paint the picture that the cupboard was left bare because it wasn’t. A lot of good players in our program. But we’re just going to have to see how everyone adapts to new schemes, new culture, and if we continue to get some good traction and we’re playing for championships in the hunt in November, then I think that goes hand in hand with being a playoff team.”

Michigan kicks off its 2026 season on Sept. 5 at home against Western Michigan. NBC will carry the national telecast with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Tweets of the day

Catching up with Coach Whitt after B1G Media Day pic.twitter.com/nFNy2mH7aP — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 1, 2026

Landon Dupont has been named captain of Team Canada for the #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/iAYIAgbXlx — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 1, 2026

Top 100 Michigan WR commit Quentin Burrell feels great about his decision and the Wolverines' '27 class overall.



“I’m excited to see what we bring to the program and what type of new culture we bring,”



More here: https://t.co/ydXxedEl5a pic.twitter.com/5D2z4MoCcF — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) August 1, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“I saw Mike Boynton. I called him over. We had a really good conversation. I asked about the Colorado ruling, and he was very calm and polished, and here’s what he said: ‘Roddy Gayle is a national champion. Strong defense, team-oriented, great leader. If the court rules in favor of the players, then I want Roddy Gayle on my team and in my lineup.’ I thought that was phenomenal. Very politically smart. It was a good answer. And you know that he would love to have Roddy Gayle back in the lineup.”

– Tim McCormick on Michigan’s interest in bringing Roddy Gayle Jr. back for 2026-27

Headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Top 100 QB finalizing visit, elite S schedules trip

Big Ten media day final takeaways: Whittingham, Underwood, and keys to Team 147’s success

Predicting Michigan’s biggest fall camp battles: linebacker, left tackle, and the backup QB job

Roddy Gayle Jr. looking to play one more season at Michigan

Michigan WR Andrew Marsh on new offense: ‘It’s going to be explosive’