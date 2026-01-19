Newsstand: Michigan football up to 20 transfer portal commits

The Michigan Wolverines’ first transfer portal class under head coach Kyle Whittingham could soon be complete with the deadline to enter passed, and a few more loose ends to tie up before the focus turns to conditioning and spring football.

As of Monday, Jan. 19, the Wolverines have added 20https://x.com/umichbball/status/2013057198276968835 new players via the NCAA transfer portal:

• QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (Colorado State)

• QB Colin Hurley (LSU)

• RB Taylor Tatum (Oklahoma)

• ATH Salesi Moa (Utah)

• WR Jamie Ffrench (Texas)

• WR Braydon Alford (Butler)

• WR JJ Buchanan (Utah)

• OL Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres (Nebraska)

• DL Jonah Lea’ea (Utah)

• EDGE John Henry Daley (Utah)

• LB Max Alford (BYU)

• LB Aisea Moa (Michigan State)

• LB Christian Pierce (Western Illinois)

• LB Nathaniel Staehling (North Dakota State)

• DB Christopher Bracy (Memphis)

• DB Smith Snowden (Utah)

• LS Nico Crawford (Pittsburgh)

• LS Gavon Magorien (Marshall)

• K Trey Butkowski (Pittsburgh)

• P Cameron Brown (UNLV)

The class currently ranks as the No. 66 in the nation in the On3 transfer portal team rankings, but the number is based on what you bring in versus what leaves. Michigan has had 29 players transfer out since the end of the 2025 season.

The Wolverines are still able to add until Jan. 27, the add/drop date for classes, for players looking to participate in spring football. Anyone in the portal from here until the summer is still free to enroll, so the additions have not quite finished yet.

Tweets of the day

EC’s ninth double-digit performance of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nIYHdc7Gi7 — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 19, 2026

My player comp for Jadyn Davis was Cade McNamara, who also spent time at East Tennessee State… https://t.co/TfOPAHWz7z — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) January 18, 2026

Michigan headlines of the day

Rivals300 RB Tranard Roberts has Michigan in Top 3 thanks to bond with Tony Alford

Rapidly rising German EDGE Marvin Nguetsop wants to take another Michigan visit

Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over Oregon: Not firing on all cylinders, but a successful West Coast trip

Michigan lands transfer portal linebacker Nathaniel Staehling