Newsstand: Michigan gets rivalry assist in Big Ten standings

The Michigan Wolverines have the chance to stand alone in the Big Ten standings by the time Super Bowl Sunday comes to a close if they can take down the Ohio State Buckeyes in a rivalry rematch in Columbus.

It has its other rival to thank for that after an 85-82 Michigan State win over Illinois in East Lansing. With that, U-M could be a game up over the Illini in the Big Ten Standings and bring Michigan State to within 1.5 games of first place, which is essentially a 2.5-game lead with Michigan’s head-to-head lead.

Given that Illinois has a lighter schedule down the stretch than Michigan, this is a break for the Wolverines. The two programs will meet on Feb. 27 in Champaign.

Michigan, Illinois, Nebraska and MSU make up the top four in the conference standings as of Feb. 8. The top four teams will get a double bye to Friday at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, which tips off on March 10 from United Center.

Sunday’s game between Michigan and Ohio State tips off at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Tweets of the day

College teams with the most active players in Super Bowl LX‼️https://t.co/mkZxI3wRQa https://t.co/tm4z48ZjbV pic.twitter.com/keEFWczURV — On3 (@On3) February 7, 2026

Ready to battle in Columbus ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qlfjkSklai — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 7, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“As a staff, we talk about how, because we don’t count on this guy, sometimes when you’re counting on one or two guys and they have a bad game and you lose by one, subconsciously, you’re a little bit down on like, ‘Man, if he could have just banged in one more,’ where we never really have that. It’s a team effort. We want our guys to take what the game gives us. “

– Dusty May on Michigan’s roster and capable performers each night out.