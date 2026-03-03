Newsstand: Michigan HC Dusty May speaks on road success

The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 on the road this season and could make it 11-0 if it finds a way to win at Iowa on Thursday night. It has taken plenty of focus and preparation, according to head coach Dusty May, who addressed the team’s success away from home ahead of its final regular-season road trip.

Here’s what May said during his Monday press conference:

“We’ve had a great level of focus and togetherness, and we’ve found different things to rally around. I think what our guys — they play for stuff that’s real. They love playing with each other, they love supporting each other, and coaches throw that word around a lot, but these guys, really, they care for each other as people, as teammates. They care for each other’s careers.

“There hasn’t been one moment all year where we felt like there was any envy in our locker room, and when you have the discrepancy of salary, everybody knows what Yaxel makes, and everybody knows that no one else is in the same ballpark. That could be something that that hurts your locker room, but, our guys, they’ve just been great, and I think that’s a big part of our success, that they genuinely care about each other, and in playing the game with each other the right way, so I think that’s the biggest that’s the biggest reason we’ve been successful on the road.“

“Well, we’re excited to be where we are this time of year. Getting ready to go on the road and face a really tough Iowa team, with only senior night remaining after that for the Big Ten tournament. It’s been nice to have a little bit of a breather more mentally than physically, and this is a big week for us as we need to continue to improve as a group.”

– Dusty May on the week ahead for Michigan basketball

