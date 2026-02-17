Newsstand: Michigan kicks off huge week at Purdue Tuesday night

The Michigan Wolverines head to Purdue on Tuesday night for a showdown with the No. 7 Boilermakers, fresh off being minted the No. 1 team in the land.

Head coach Dusty May knows what’s ahead for the Wolverines, who are 2.5-point favorites (BetMGM) in the Big Ten brawl:

The thing that makes it really tough to play there is Purdue’s players. Because they’re in those uniforms. They’re old. They’re good. They’re physical. They have an identity that’s been around since I was a little kid. I think I’m 49. For the last 40 years, they have this very similar identity. They’ve done a really nice job of adapting to the modern game, to offenses and defenses.

They’re a creative staff. They’ve got a good mix of older guys, younger guys. A lot of them have that Purdue DNA with them. They have a really strong culture and program that has been established. That’s the first thing that makes it tough.

With that, you have a fan base that shows up. It’s part of their routine. When there’s a game, they go to the game. They don’t go to the game because they’re playing this opponent or because it’s on a Saturday at the right time. They’re there. They build their calendar around those games. That makes it unique.

Tuesday night’s game” tips off at 6:35 p.m. on Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

Tweets of the day

Official tip-off time for Michigan vs. Purdue is 6:35 p.m. ET Tuesday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafeyette.



Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel and Cayleigh Griffin will be on the call for NBC Sports Network & Peacock. pic.twitter.com/MZDzgT00kc — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 16, 2026

Leaders and Best pic.twitter.com/VMJGooKvWA — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 16, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“I just met with one of the other guys. We talked about it. He’s talked to his team extensively. I’m sure it would be brought up, but no. We’re not going to cancel our travel plans and go the day of the game. I think that there’s a lot bigger things to be worried about. Obviously, everything’s good for us. He made a mistake. This is a learning lesson. We can’t go back in time and change it. I think there are a lot of people in our profession saying things that if they were in a clear-headed state of mind, they probably wouldn’t say. And chalk this up to one of those. He’s a wonderful human being. He’ll be better because of this. On to the next.”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the viral Yaxel Lendeborg interview trashing Purdue

