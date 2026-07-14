Newsstand: Michigan legend Glen Rice to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball great Glen Rice has been elected as one of the 6 inductees of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2026 class. He is the third U-M representative in the hall.

The class also includes former Villanova coach Jay Wright, former Tulsa, Georgia and Kentucky coach Tubby Smith, former Kansas coach Ted Owens, former BYU’s Danny Ainge and the late UCLA’s Walt Hazzard.

The class will be inducted officially on Oct. 22, 2026, during the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Celebration in Kansas City.

“Every player who comes through Michigan knows who Glen Rice is and what he means to this program,” Michigan head coach Mike Boynton Jr. said in the release from the school. “He helped deliver our first national championship, set a standard of excellence that still defines Michigan Basketball and built a legacy that has stood the test of time. This honor is incredibly well deserved, and we’re excited to celebrate Glen and everything he has meant to our program.”

Rice played at Michigan from 1986-89 and capped his college career with the program’s first national championship run in 1989, setting NCAA Tournament records with 184 points in 6 games and 75 field goals made. Those marks still stand today.

The two-time consensus All-American averaged 27.7 points per game as a senior after a junior season averaging 25.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His No. 41 jersey is in the rafters at Crisler Center.

Rice is also in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame and U-M’s Hall of Honor.

Tweets of the day

An FYI regarding the University of Michigan investigation into the athletic department. No physical report was compiled and issued. Regents were briefed orally recently on the findings, which were critical of the AD and others at the university. — David Jesse (@reporterdavidj) July 13, 2026

The LATEST on Warde Manuel at Michigan



Watch here as @AndyStaples & @AriWasserman dive into the latest out of Ann Arbor, @TheWolverineOn3:https://t.co/6aK5TwuRj1 pic.twitter.com/iA3heqmnfg — Andy & Ari On3 (@AndyAriOn3) July 13, 2026

JUST IN: Michigan guard L.J. Cason is entering the transfer portal, he tells @On3's Joe Tipton.



The sophomore guard is the only U-M player to declare intentions of transferring following Dusty May's departure.https://t.co/66T254qAcs pic.twitter.com/boid9s8orH — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) July 14, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“It’s very possible that we learn something before then, to be honest with you. And as we reported on our website on The Fort, our premium message board, on Thursday, the wheels were in motion here. Whether it’s a buyout, whether it’s a change of leadership, something. And we still aren’t sure what that’s exactly gonna look like, and that’s why you have to be careful about what you say, right? Is he gone now? Is he going to be accepting a buyout and be in place until the end of the year, or until there’s a new president? That’s what we aren’t sure of, but we do know there are factions where the wheels have been in motion for a while, saying enough is enough in the athletic department. You can’t have so many scandals, you can’t have so much going on in a program, and not have accountability at the top.”

– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on athletic director Warde Manuel’s future at Michigan

Headlines of the day

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