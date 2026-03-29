Newsstand: Michigan looks to punch Big Ten's second Final Four ticket

The Michigan Wolverines have to handle their business on Sunday against Tennessee to punch their ticket to the Final Four in Indianapolis, but we know who they would play should they be lucky enough to advance past the Midwest regional.

Arizona knocked out Purdue on Saturday night in San Jose by a score of 79-64, punching their ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium. The No. 2 overall seed will await either the Wolverines or Vols, who tip off at 2:15 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS.

Michigan is looking to become the second Big Ten team to punch its ticket to the Final Four after Illinois took down Iowa on Saturday in Houston. The other spot would be decided by the 5:05 game on Sunday, a showdown between top overall seed Duke and No. 2 seed UConn in Washington, D.C., to decide the East Regional.

Tweets of the day

Michigan quote of the day

“There’s going to be a lot of good big guys on the court for both teams tomorrow. We’re at the point of the season now where we’ve proved we’re able to win no matter how the game goes. Slow, fast, physical, free-flowing. So we try to figure out how the game is being officiated, what the rules of engagement are, and try to do the best we can. We feel like we’re built to win and play whatever it is. We feel like being adaptable is a strength.”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the style of game expected vs. Tennessee

Headlines of the day

From the sideline: Michigan’s keys to Elite Eight showdown, Yaxel Lendeborg’s evolution

Preview and prediction: Michigan basketball vs. Tennessee in NCAA Tournament

Emptying the notebook from Chicago: Inside the Michigan locker room pre-Tennessee

Inside Michigan’s weekend: Star 2027s visit, top target sends major signal

Dusty May gives a look behind the curtain at agents, the reality of building a roster – and yeah, he’s doing it right

Michigan basketball expecting Big Ten-type of game vs. Tennessee in Elite Eight