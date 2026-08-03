Newsstand: Michigan named one of 31 potential CFP teams

The Michigan Wolverines will open their first camp under head coach Kyle Whittingham this week in hopes that they can climb back into the College Football Playoff conversation this year. ESPN’s Heather Dinich has U-M as one of 31 potential teams to crack the field.

Here’s what Dinich, who put U-M at No. 15 on her list, said about the Wolverines:

What the committee will like: The No. 16 schedule in the country. It starts Week 2 with the home game against Oklahoma, and two weeks later Michigan hosts what could eventually be a CFP top 25 Iowa team. ESPN’s FPI gives Michigan more than a 50% chance to win every game — except for the Big Three (Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana). If Michigan can beat Oklahoma and Iowa — and they’re both top-25 teams — and the Wolverines pull off at least one upset against the Big Three, a two-loss Michigan would be a good bet for the CFP.

What the committee won’t like: An 0-3 record against the Big Three. It’s not that a three-loss team can’t get into the CFP, but at some point, a team has to show the committee it can beat another playoff contender. The committee would consider how close the losses were — what if they were in overtime, by a field goal, and by a touchdown? — but Michigan would still be compared with other teams that have fewer losses and more wins against ranked opponents.

Tweets of the day

A player like Roddy Gayle Jr., for example, could only play for Michigan https://t.co/4xAZC72MpZ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 2, 2026

Big news: ELITE in-state OT Antijuan Wilkes Jr. locked in his game day visit with Michigan. 〽️



Intel on the No. 1 tackle in the nation: https://t.co/aWUmWvSjP8 pic.twitter.com/pEl4siysK9 — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) August 2, 2026

SCOOP: Michigan reached out to two linebackers pursuing a fifth year of eligibility. 〽️



Both recorded 100+ tackles last year. 🔥



Details: https://t.co/GIATFqhlk7



Join for $1: https://t.co/xz55NJQjpD pic.twitter.com/0O3x5bQkMM — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) August 2, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

We have no doubt Meyer is sincere in his appreciation and respect for his friend. At the same time, as many know, even your best OSU or MSU buddies would trade your friendship for a months old bologna sandwich with extra mayo if it guaranteed a win over the Wolverines. Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes admired each other as much as any two men in the sport many years ago, but they didn’t communicate — at all — during the 10-year war. Nor did Schembechler trust his mentor. He once sent staffers to a house on State Street to haul a guy out of a window he thought was filming his practice for Hayes. If we had one piece of advice for Whittingham, it would be to not trust anybody when it comes to rivalries, even (especially) Meyer. He’s shown his true colors too many times to count, and in many ways.

– Chris Balas: Does Kyle Whittingham really ‘get’ Michigan’s rivalries?

Headlines of the day

Michigan recruiting Intel: Elite OT Antijuan Wilkes Jr. sets next visit

Does Kyle Whittingham really ‘get’ Michigan’s rivalries?

Wiltfong Whiparound: USC, Oregon, Michigan on QB hunt, 5-star predictions for 2028 prospects

Four-star ’28 LB Allen Kennett has lined up eight game day visits for this fall

Michigan Portal Insider: Two linebackers hear from Wolverines