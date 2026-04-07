Newsstand: Michigan opens as projected No. 1 team in way-too-early rankings

The Michigan Wolverines sealed their place in history with a 69-63 win over the UConn Huskies to grab the program’s second-ever men’s basketball national championship. There’s a great chance that it could add a third next year, especially with the Final Four in Detroit.

ESPN has Michigan as the No. 1 team in the land after winning the national title and giving them a leg up to repeat as champions.

“The reigning national champions have a legitimate chance to go back-to-back, depending on the NBA draft decisions of frontcourt stalwarts Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. Entering the NCAA tournament, both players were projected in the late first round. After high-level performances in the tournament, though, both could justifiably leave. Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are expected to return, though, while incoming five-star recruit Brandon McCoy should join them on the perimeter.”

Tweets of the day

The Kings of College Basketball 〽️ pic.twitter.com/qacnltTMEV — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 7, 2026

These two are National Champions! pic.twitter.com/zlm3mkV1Lg — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 7, 2026

Michigan played only 2 games this year under 65 possessions, and lost both of them (Duke, 62; Purdue, 63). Finished with 65 tonight.



Needed every single one of them tonight to hold off the Huskies, who knew the recipe.



It ends its dominant title run as KenPom's highest-rated… pic.twitter.com/tXE3RsjKWr — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 7, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“It further strengthens their bond, and we didn’t need this for that to happen because of their actions all year. We talked about it early in the season, to hang a center banner — Michigan has got a proud tradition, there’s a lot of banners on the side. There’s one lonely banner up in the middle. And if we were having a bad practice or we didn’t have our edge, we would remind them that if we were ever going to hang another banner so that one has some company, then we can’t have these type of days or these type of practices. Usually, that was one way that we could refocus our group.”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the team’s legacy as title winners

Headlines of the day

The inevitable became reality: How Michigan built a champion — and a blueprint for what’s next

Dusty May helped his players rediscover their love for the game – they rewarded him with a national title

Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over UConn: Wolverines are immortal, and get there the gritty way

Michigan plants championship flag in a forever moment

Dan Hurley on National Champion Michigan: ‘Legit – clearly the best team in the country’