Newsstand: Michigan opens as projected No. 1 team in way-too-early rankings
The Michigan Wolverines sealed their place in history with a 69-63 win over the UConn Huskies to grab the program’s second-ever men’s basketball national championship. There’s a great chance that it could add a third next year, especially with the Final Four in Detroit.
ESPN has Michigan as the No. 1 team in the land after winning the national title and giving them a leg up to repeat as champions.
“The reigning national champions have a legitimate chance to go back-to-back, depending on the NBA draft decisions of frontcourt stalwarts Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. Entering the NCAA tournament, both players were projected in the late first round. After high-level performances in the tournament, though, both could justifiably leave. Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are expected to return, though, while incoming five-star recruit Brandon McCoy should join them on the perimeter.”
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“It further strengthens their bond, and we didn’t need this for that to happen because of their actions all year. We talked about it early in the season, to hang a center banner — Michigan has got a proud tradition, there’s a lot of banners on the side. There’s one lonely banner up in the middle. And if we were having a bad practice or we didn’t have our edge, we would remind them that if we were ever going to hang another banner so that one has some company, then we can’t have these type of days or these type of practices. Usually, that was one way that we could refocus our group.”
– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the team’s legacy as title winners
Headlines of the day
The inevitable became reality: How Michigan built a champion — and a blueprint for what’s next
Dusty May helped his players rediscover their love for the game – they rewarded him with a national title
Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over UConn: Wolverines are immortal, and get there the gritty way
Michigan plants championship flag in a forever moment
Dan Hurley on National Champion Michigan: ‘Legit – clearly the best team in the country’