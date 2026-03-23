Newsstand: Michigan opponent, tip time set for Sweet Sixteen

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines advanced through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and are into this weekend’s Sweet Sixteen games in Chicago. Its first matchup will take place against the No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide, which is set for a 7:35 p.m. from United Center on Friday on TBS.

Alabama took down both No. 13 seed Hofstra (90-70) and No. 5 seed Texas Tech (90-65) on its way to Chicago, while Michigan handled 16-seeded Howard (101-60) and No. 9 seed Saint Louis (95-72) in its two victories on opening weekend.

BetMGM has the Wolverines as a 10.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 174.5 for the contest. The winner will take on either No. 6 seed Tennessee or No. 2 Iowa State on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four in Indianapolis on the line.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of this team and the way they played ball today against an excellent basketball team, well coached, and to see how well they play together, how well they cover each other, even through the mistakes, they just have each other’s backs,” head coach Dusty May said after the win over Saint Louis on Saturday.

“Just glad that we’re able to extend the season with this group. I may coach another 30 years and may not ever be around a better group of people and a more connected group. As a staff, we’re cherishing that every single day.”

Tweets of the day

CBS Sports and TNT Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentator Teams for Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27 pic.twitter.com/UqN8oceaNP — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 23, 2026

Michigan Athletics mourns the passing of long-time assistant coach and administrator, Jerry Hanlon.



» https://t.co/Xrtp6bYlaA pic.twitter.com/guE49MA7Fm — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 22, 2026

Michigan is the No. 1 overall seed!



The Wolverines will face Bentley on Friday at the Albany Regional#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/2l9RXuy5WU — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 22, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

”I think understanding that even though we had a lead in the first half, that it was another level of play that we could all get to. We understand our levels, our highest level and our lowest level, but we felt yeah, we’re playing okay, we’re playing solid, but we can pick up the defensive intensity at the level. We take pride in understanding that it’s a do or die moment. So we’re all putting it all into it. And coming out on top is what’s in our mind in these games.”

– Michigan graduate guard Nimari Burnett on finding another gear in the postseason

Headlines of the day

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