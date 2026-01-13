Newsstand: Michigan predicted to land elite recent portal entry

The Michigan Wolverines have been hot in the transfer portal of late and are on the verge of adding arguably their biggest piece yet.

Top-60 2026 athlete Salesi Moa, who signed and enrolled at Utah, has entered the transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, and all signs point to him landing with Michigan. He nearly flipped to the Wolverines prior to signing day, but elected to stick it out at Utah.

Then, Kyle Whittingham and several staffers, including his uncle (EDGEs coach Lewis Powell), made their way to Ann Arbor. That seems to have changed the calculus as U-M waits out the final decision. His brother, Michigan State linebacker Aisea Moa, is also in the transfer portal and could land in Ann Arbor.

The deadline to enter the transfer portal is Jan. 16, though schools have 48 hours from your entry to put you into the portal, so a few entries could trickle through. Michigan will still be able to add players in the portal, but the deadline means no further players can enter.

BREAKING: Memphis transfer DB Chris Bracy has Committed to Michigan



In his college career he's totaled 116 Tackles, 9.5 TFL, 11 PD, 2 INT, & 2 FF



He'll have 2 years of eligibility left

Michigan WR transfer Jaime Ffrench clicked with @micahsimon_ instantly because of his "dawg mentality."



The Wolverines are heating up fast on the transfer portal recruiting trail, especially at receiver.



More here: https://t.co/Zs5FzWZhMh pic.twitter.com/BJ7hy936Q4 — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) January 13, 2026

Portal Pete and the 🐐 have joined me on a BIG prediction 👀👀👀 https://t.co/hBuBdlIgqZ — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) January 13, 2026

“It’s been exciting. I think the Michigan staff has done a great job. I’m sure we’ll get into it, but when you look at player retention. Some of the guys they’re adding, you add probably the receiver with the most upside on that team last year from Utah [JJ Buchanan] and their best pass rusher as well. This is what we talked about when we didn’t know who the coach was gonna be. They’re gonna bring guys with them. We’re seeing that. And we’re seeing some other additions as well. So it’s been fun to follow.”

– The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie on Michigan’s transfer portal efforts

