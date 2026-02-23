Newsstand: Michigan projected to fall in AP Poll after Duke loss

The Michigan Wolverines fell to 25-2 on the season with a loss against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in Washington, D.C., and are likely to lose their No. 1 overall ranking because of it.

On3’s James Fletcher has Michigan at No. 2 heading into Monday’s release and said:

Michigan picked up a win over Purdue during the midweek slate, but fell against Duke on a neutral floor. As the Wolverines likely take a tumble in the rankings, they can regroup quickly against Minnesota and Illinois in Big Ten play.

Still, Michigan is an analytics darling.

Michigan is still in the No. 1 spot on KenPom with the 5th-best offense and top-ranked defense in terms of efficiency, along with ranking 14th in tempo after 27 games. The outlet has them finishing with a 28-3 record and 18-2 mark in Big Ten play, along with giving them a mostly-favorable chance to win every remaining game, at least in terms of win expectancy.

Tweets of the day

Teammates as kids, in college, and for @usahockey.



Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin are #MilanoCortina2026 #WinterOlympics gold medalists 👏 pic.twitter.com/z3iFizOsrL — NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“They were destructive. They were physical. I thought their wall ups were as good as we’ve seen this year. When you catch it on the interior, you’re getting some force. They’re gonna punch you with their chest. I thought that was a difference maker for them.”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the matchup with Duke

Headlines of the day

