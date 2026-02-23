Newsstand: Michigan projected to fall in AP Poll after Duke loss
The Michigan Wolverines fell to 25-2 on the season with a loss against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in Washington, D.C., and are likely to lose their No. 1 overall ranking because of it.
On3’s James Fletcher has Michigan at No. 2 heading into Monday’s release and said:
Michigan picked up a win over Purdue during the midweek slate, but fell against Duke on a neutral floor. As the Wolverines likely take a tumble in the rankings, they can regroup quickly against Minnesota and Illinois in Big Ten play.
Still, Michigan is an analytics darling.
Michigan is still in the No. 1 spot on KenPom with the 5th-best offense and top-ranked defense in terms of efficiency, along with ranking 14th in tempo after 27 games. The outlet has them finishing with a 28-3 record and 18-2 mark in Big Ten play, along with giving them a mostly-favorable chance to win every remaining game, at least in terms of win expectancy.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“They were destructive. They were physical. I thought their wall ups were as good as we’ve seen this year. When you catch it on the interior, you’re getting some force. They’re gonna punch you with their chest. I thought that was a difference maker for them.”
– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the matchup with Duke
Headlines of the day
Top 100 in-state EDGE Myles Smith talks Michigan, what he’s looking for in a program
Michigan basketball: Duke wins the pop quiz, U-M will keep preparing for final exam
Michigan offers and sets visit with rising RB Cartae Ligon
Michigan basketball: Uncharacteristic mistakes, a reminder, and the silver lining in a loss to Duke