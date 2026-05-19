Newsstand: Michigan reveals European trip details

Michigan men’s basketball will head to Europe this summer for a team-building and development trip over 9 days in August. The program announced its itinerary through Lithuania and Croatia on Monday afternoon.

“Any time you can get a group together in the summer and actually play games, it’s huge,” said May. “This trip gives us the chance to compete, learn, and spend time together before starting the fall semester. On top of that, they’ll get to experience basketball in a different part of the world, which is pretty special.”

The schedule sent by Michigan reads:

Thursday, Aug. 21: Arrive in Lithuania

Friday, Aug. 22: Practice/Open Day in Lithuania

Saturday, Aug. 23: Game #1 vs. Lithuania Men’s National Team

Sunday, Aug. 24: Game #2 vs. Lithuania B Team

Monday, Aug. 25: Travel to Croatia

Tuesday, Aug. 26: Practice/Open Day

Wednesday, Aug. 27: Game #3 vs. Mega Superbet (Serbia)

Thursday, Aug. 28: Open Day

Friday, Aug. 29: Return to the United States

Tweets of the day

Here's a look at each Power 4 school's combined performance in conference play this school year across the 5 most popular sports (Football, Men's & Women's Basketball, Baseball, and Softball).



This was measured by averaging the win percentages from each sport together. pic.twitter.com/hAGPl486HM — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) May 18, 2026

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Intel: https://t.co/cyvHEwpCwn pic.twitter.com/YMPMvfUvLZ — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) May 18, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Johnson has a nice combination of size, length and cover instincts. He grew up in a football family as his dad Derrick Jackson played at Washington and was a 6th round pick of the SF 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He has a natural feel for the position, can read and react and shows the ability to cover without having to clutch and grab like so many young corners. He has a prototype frame pushing 6-foot-1 and room to add good weight without losing any quick twitch or burst. Has a wide receiver background but has focused primarily on corner the last couple of years and has all of the physical traits to be an impact player at the college level with an NFL ceiling as well.”

– Rivals’ analyst Greg Biggins on new commit Darius Johnson

Headlines of the day

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