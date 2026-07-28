Newsstand: Michigan takes center stage on Rich Eisen Show

The Michigan Wolverines were at the center of Monday’s Rich Eisen Show on Disney+ as the longtime ESPN/NFL Network host spent time in Plymouth at the Champions Circle Golf Classic.

Eisen, who spoke later on at the outing’s dinner on a panel with Brad Galli and Adam Schefter, did his entire program from Saint John’s Resort, featuring interviews with Jordan Marshall/Savion Hiter, Mike Boynton Jr., Trey McKenney/Elliot Cadeau, Andrew Marsh, John Henry Daley, Kyle Whittingham and Bryce Underwood.

The Whittingham segment featured plenty of Underwood discussion as one of the key factors to Michigan’s season.

“Mechanics, footwork, pocket presence, decision-making,” Whittingham said. “He’s tightened up his whole game, and that needs to continue. It’s our job to put him in position to succeed and tailor things to what he does best. That’s what we’re paid to do as coaches. In fairness to Bryce, we talked about his youth, he also didn’t have a dedicated quarterbacks coach last year, so that was something that might have not allowed him to progress as much as he could during that freshman year. So we felt like we were getting a guy that was almost like straight out of high school.”

“He’s getting closer… I’ll tell you one thing, there’s nobody that wants to be great more than Bryce Underwood. He does. He’s a workaholic. He’s in the film room constantly. He’s out on the practice field by himself throwing balls. He’s working out with [Cincinnati Bengals quarterback] Joe Burrow and guys around the country, trying to pick their brain and do everything he can to be the best player he can be.”

Tweets of the day

Rich Eisen and Adam Schefter: back in Michigan talking football and college memories at the Champions Circle Golf Classic.



I had a great time emceeing their entertaining panel. They have been teammates a few times in their lives, going back to their college days as students… pic.twitter.com/e70mErqbTj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 28, 2026

“If they don’t suck, let me know. They all should suck, that means they’ve been working on football instead of their golf game.” @UMFBCoachWhitt was cracking jokes during his intro speech at the @ChampCircleUofM Golf Classic 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SyytKNTSod — Champ Media (@ChampMediaCo) July 27, 2026

Source: Michigan will host Toledo on December 30th as part of its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 27, 2026

Michigan headlines of the day

News and Views: Kyle Whittingham confirms Underwood, other offseason intel

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Updates on 5 safety targets

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood reveals three goals for this season, what he’s learned training with Joe Burrow

Ohio State and Oregon headline the Big Ten poll, but Michigan’s ceiling is the real debate

John Henry Daley ‘completely healthy,’ Kyle Whittingham reveals a concern for Michigan defense