Newsstand: Michigan tip time set for first NCAA Tournament game

The Michigan Wolverines are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will tip off their NCAA Tournament run on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on CBS, taking on either UMBC or Howard as the No. 16 seed.

Those two squads will play Tuesday night in Dayton in the First Four, set for a 6:40 p.m. tipoff on TruTV.

Michigan sits at 31-3 entering the NCAA Tournament after losing the Big Ten Tournament final to Purdue on Sunday. Head coach Dusty May broke down what comes next after the loss.

“We’ll have to get back and get our opponent and start preparing the scouting report,” May said. “We’ll refer back to a couple lessons we learned in this game. I want to begin by congratulating Purdue, four games in four days, and their three seniors that have been together for a long time. It looked like they really found something deep inside. When you start the year preseason Number 1, you have two first-tem All-Americans, and it doesn’t go as planned and you come in as a 7 seed with your back against the wall and perform the way they did, it’s impressive. Especially I thought TKR, I thought his force around the rim, I thought Braden’s ability to manage the game, 21 assists to 2 turnovers against constant pressure was very admirable.

“Overall, they earned it. Obviously we weren’t at our best, but obviously Purdue has something to do with that.”

Tweets of the day

Opening up March Madness with the winner of UMBC/Howard in Buffalo! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/n8x3sgt91K — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2026

No better feeling than hearing your name 💃#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QH0KQ9lY6u — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 16, 2026

Kyle Connor with the game winner #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/dkClqrjV9T — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 16, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Michigan is still the conference’s best bet to end a league title drought, by far, and the draw appears relatively favorable. There’s not a lot of size in their bracket, and they should be substantial favorites against just about everyone before No. 2 Iowa State shows up if the chalk holds. Now’s the time to bring the intensity to match the talent on a regular basis. Given what we’ve seen from this team all year, we know they’ve got it in them.”

– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on the fallout from the Big Ten Tournament final

Headlines of the day

Five early takes on Michigan’s NCAA Tournament draw: Breaking down potential matchups, Midwest Region, more

A disappointing loss, but Michigan is still the Big Ten’s best bet to end title drought

Five takeaways from Michigan’s loss to Purdue: Disappointed, but not discouraged — and new life this week

WATCH: Dusty May reacts to Michigan NCAA Tournament draw, players talk Purdue loss

NCAA Tournament bracket: Michigan tabbed No. 1 seed in Midwest Region