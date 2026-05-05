Newsstand: Michigan top transfer target Juke Harris commits elsewhere
The Michigan Wolverines had been waiting on clarity with one of their top transfer portal targets in former Wake Forest guard Juke Harris. It got that on Monday with the news that the No. 4 overall transfer and No. 2 shooting guard has officially pledged to Tennessee.
Harris visited Michigan for its national championship parade and celebration days after its 69-63 win over UConn, but contact with U-M seemed to taper off after North Carolina and Tennessee got involved.
Last season, Harris put up 21.4 points per game, along with 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Michigan saw Harris twice over the last two seasons, scoring 19 points in an 85-84 overtime loss to the Wolverines in Detroit this year and 11 points in a 72-70 win in Greensboro in 2024-25. He is a career 44% from the field with a 32.6% mark from three.
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The news came on the same day that five-star signee Brandon McCoy was named the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2026 class by Rivals in their final rankings. Michigan has the No. 8 recruiting class in the country, along with two transfers in the top-40 in Moustapha Thiam (No. 14 overall) and JP Estrella (No. 39), along with Jalen Reed (No. 173).
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“Definitely off the field, the term ‘Michigan Man’ is a real thing. The discipline, accountability, attention to detail, the adversity you go through—that led me down a path of resiliency, especially in my NFL career with the ups and downs. Even when things weren’t looking the brightest, sticking with it. On the field, it prepared me for playing college football at the highest level, being around great talent and great coaches, and learning from that to take to the next level. That term Michigan man holds a lot of weight. I don’t know if a lot of guys realize that when they’re actually at Michigan, but as time goes on, it shows itself.”
– Former Michigan defensive end Chris Wormley
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