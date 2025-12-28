Newsstand: Michigan trending to land defensive coordinator candidate

Kyle Whittingham could be close to his first hire as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill could be joining the program as its defensive coordinator under the new staff.

The Wolverine’s Chris Balas was the first to report Hill’s name as Whittingham was trending for the head coaching job on Christmas night. The buzz has reached a fever pitch, which was something BYU head coach Kalani Sitake had to address in the postgame press conference of the 25-21 over Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

“I asked Kalani in postgame presser if he could confirm reports that DC Jay Hill is leaving BYU to join Kyle Whittingham’s new staff at Michigan,” BYU beat reporter Jay Drew of the Deseret News said Saturday night. “Kalani said he will leave it up to Hill to make his own announcement.”

The Cougars were 28th in total defense this season with 328.4 yards per game allowed, and 21st in scoring defense with 19.0 points per contest heading into their 25-21 win over Georgia Tech in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

Whittingham will be introduced as Michigan’s head coach on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET in a press conference from Orlando with Big Ten Network carrying the live broadcast. TheWolverine.com will also be there for on-site coverage.

“Michigan is getting ready to enter the Kyle Whittingham era after reaching a deal with the former Utah head coach on Friday. Whittingham is obviously on the older side at 66 and doesn’t seem to have name value with recruits (we’ll get to that in a second). With that said, he’s one of the best coaches in college football and is a high floor hire who will bring discipline to a program that desperately needs it after a couple of years under Sherrone Moore. The culture that Jim Harbaugh built during his time in Ann Arbor has slowly been disappearing. Whittingham is the man to bring it back and reinvent it using his own style. How long he’ll be at Michigan will be a question mark given his age, but the Wolverines should be able to find success as long as he surrounds himself with the right staff and personnel.”

– TheWolverine.com’s EJ Holland on hiring Kyle Whittingham

