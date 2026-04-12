Newsstand: Michigan unveils, raises 2026 national title banner

The Michigan Wolverines held their national championship celebration on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, and did so by unveiling the banner that will join the 1989 title up in the rafters.

The program had already unveiled its Big Ten Championship banner after a win over Michigan State to close out the regular season, but it was joined Saturday by both a Final Four banner and the title banner, which is just a bit bigger than the other ones.

During the event, Michigan atletic director Warde Manuel also said that he and head coach Dusty May have agreed to a new deal that keeps the leader in Ann Arbor for “years to come.”

“I’m very grateful, and during the (NCAA) tournament, I just told Warde I’m not leaving,” May said on Big Ten Network, who broadcast the event. “And I probably ruined any leverage I could have had. It’s an honor to coach at this great institution, and I just look forward to what’s next.”

Tweets of the day

Michigan's Nimari Burnett at the national championship banner-raising celebration:



"Everybody was wondering what they would say if we didn't win. I guess we'll never know!" pic.twitter.com/buQchVNMP4 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 11, 2026

Big shoutout to the Maize and Blue faithful! 👏 pic.twitter.com/r8W2FAh44v — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 12, 2026

After spending a great day in Ann Arbor and speaking with @COACHKDJR I am very blessed and honored to have received an offer from the University of Michigan. @aggiefootball05 @CoachNorris34 @Coach_Brentley @jim50thatch @George_Cover0 pic.twitter.com/rkVnUFc2KU — Thaddeus Thatcher (@ThaddeusThatch1) April 12, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“It was so many emotions because it was so gratifying. The emotions were kind of sad that this would be my last time playing with this group, but also, just super excited that we achieved this goal that not too many people in the room get to achieve. I was extremely proud of myself and my team, and of everything it took to get it. It was the most meaningful moment of my life, but also the best time I’ve had throughout the year.”

– Michigan guard Nimari Burnett, via Rookie Wire

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