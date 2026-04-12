Newsstand: Michigan unveils, raises 2026 national title banner
The Michigan Wolverines held their national championship celebration on Saturday at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, and did so by unveiling the banner that will join the 1989 title up in the rafters.
The program had already unveiled its Big Ten Championship banner after a win over Michigan State to close out the regular season, but it was joined Saturday by both a Final Four banner and the title banner, which is just a bit bigger than the other ones.
- 1
Rediscovering the love
Players pay May back with title
- 2
Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
- 3Hot
Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
- 4
Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
- 5
Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
During the event, Michigan atletic director Warde Manuel also said that he and head coach Dusty May have agreed to a new deal that keeps the leader in Ann Arbor for “years to come.”
“I’m very grateful, and during the (NCAA) tournament, I just told Warde I’m not leaving,” May said on Big Ten Network, who broadcast the event. “And I probably ruined any leverage I could have had. It’s an honor to coach at this great institution, and I just look forward to what’s next.”
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“It was so many emotions because it was so gratifying. The emotions were kind of sad that this would be my last time playing with this group, but also, just super excited that we achieved this goal that not too many people in the room get to achieve. I was extremely proud of myself and my team, and of everything it took to get it. It was the most meaningful moment of my life, but also the best time I’ve had throughout the year.”
– Michigan guard Nimari Burnett, via Rookie Wire
Headlines of the day
Michigan basketball: ‘Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened’ — but it ain’t over
3 storylines to watch with Michigan’s April 11 visitors: Two Top 100 prospects on campus
Michigan Recruiting Intel: Updates on 4-star RB Noah Roberts after first spring visit