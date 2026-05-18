Newsstand: Michigan up to 11 commitments in 2027 class
The Michigan Wolverines are putting together the first recruiting class under head coach Kyle Whittingham, and things are heating up for the 2027 group heading into the summer months.
Six of those commitments – four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (Chicago, Ill.), four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad (Houston, Texas), four-star offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey (Kalamazoo, Mich.), four-star running back Tyson Robinson (Jackson, Miss.), four-star EDGE Jayce Brewer (Indianapolis, Ind.) and three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr. (Orlando, Fla.) – have come in the month of May.
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The rest of the class is made up of four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati (West Valley City, Utah), four-star EDGE Recarder Kitchen (Muskegon, Mich.), three-star IOL Sidney Rouleau (Gatineau, QC), three-star IOL Louis Esposito (Saline, Mich.) and three-star safety Maxwell Miles (Las Vegas, Nev.).
The haul currently rates 12th in the nation and 5th in the Big Ten.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“There was a lot of drama that they endured for the last two or three years. It wasn’t just this year. But when you really look at it, none of it was the kids’ fault. They didn’t create the drama … they just had to live with it and overcome it. They won nine games in the midst of a lot of distraction. It’s a resilient group.”
– Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham on his meetings with the team and their identity
Headlines of the day
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Leadership will help determine Michigan football’s ceiling, and Kyle Whittingham has no concerns
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