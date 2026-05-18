Newsstand: Michigan up to 11 commitments in 2027 class

The Michigan Wolverines are putting together the first recruiting class under head coach Kyle Whittingham, and things are heating up for the 2027 group heading into the summer months.

Six of those commitments – four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (Chicago, Ill.), four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad (Houston, Texas), four-star offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey (Kalamazoo, Mich.), four-star running back Tyson Robinson (Jackson, Miss.), four-star EDGE Jayce Brewer (Indianapolis, Ind.) and three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr. (Orlando, Fla.) – have come in the month of May.

The rest of the class is made up of four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati (West Valley City, Utah), four-star EDGE Recarder Kitchen (Muskegon, Mich.), three-star IOL Sidney Rouleau (Gatineau, QC), three-star IOL Louis Esposito (Saline, Mich.) and three-star safety Maxwell Miles (Las Vegas, Nev.).

The haul currently rates 12th in the nation and 5th in the Big Ten.

Tweets of the day

CARIS LEVERT KNOCKS IT LOOSE.

CARIS LEVERT SCORES.



Pistons seeking their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2008 on Prime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1jNejDM1DW — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2026

Flint celebrated one of its own during the May 145 “Trey Day” celebration honoring hometown standout Trey McKenney following Michigan’s men’s basketball national championship season. 🏆 From championship pride to community spirit, the Riverfront Conference Center was packed with… pic.twitter.com/ZtLyJEJzkY — University of Michigan-Flint (@UMFlint) May 15, 2026

2027 Top-25 prospect Cayden Daughtry drew a big crowd for his 8AM game this morning in Memphis.



Iowa (HC+ asst), Michigan (HC), Louisville (HC), Duke, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Michigan State and Vanderbilt were all in attendance.



One of the top players in the ‘27… pic.twitter.com/gXf5Gfwk7O — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) May 17, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“There was a lot of drama that they endured for the last two or three years. It wasn’t just this year. But when you really look at it, none of it was the kids’ fault. They didn’t create the drama … they just had to live with it and overcome it. They won nine games in the midst of a lot of distraction. It’s a resilient group.”

– Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham on his meetings with the team and their identity

Headlines of the day

Who’s Next? 6 Michigan commitment candidates

NEW MICHIGAN PREDICTION: Wolverines in strong spot for Rivals300 prospect

Leadership will help determine Michigan football’s ceiling, and Kyle Whittingham has no concerns

New commit prediction in for Michigan to land one of the top defensive backs out West

