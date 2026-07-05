The Wolverine Basketball
Newsstand: Michigan up to 9 players officially staying under Mike Boynton Jr.
The Michigan Wolverines are working their way through a coaching transition from Dusty May to interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr., and so far, the projected roster for 2026-27 is coming together nicely.
Michigan has 9 players on the record as staying with the program under Boynton next season despite May’s departure for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. The list of announcements, in addition to the guys we have yet to hear from can be seen below.
STAYING:
Senior guard Elliot Cadeau
Freshman forward Lincoln Cosby
Senior forward JP Estrella
Freshman guard Joseph Hartman
Sophomore guard Trey McKenney
Graduate forward Jalen Reed
Junior center Moustapha Thiam
Freshman guard Malachi Brown
Freshman guard Brandon McCoy
WAITING ON:
Junior guard LJ Cason
Freshman forward Quinn Costello
Redshirt sophomore forward Oscar Goodman
Redshirt freshman guard Ricky Liburd
Freshman center Marcus Moller
The transfer portal is set to open July 24 for Michigan men’s basketball players for 15 days. Should a full-time coach be named before then, the portal would instead open 5 days later for two weeks.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“Really our home games/ I’ll say like the home atmosphere. We should have a better home atmosphere this year. Wwe got some things coming that probably hasn’t happened here when it comes to stuff like that, but we should have a better atmosphere.”
– Michigan football junior safety Mason Curtis on what he’s looking forward to with the 2026 season, per Champ Media
Headlines of the day
Michigan five-star enrollee Brandon McCoy staying after coaching change
Fireworks! Five Michigan recruiting wins over the Fourth of July
Bryce Underwood ready to prove he’s ‘the best player to ever come out of Michigan’ in 2026
National story: Former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa arrested by FBI
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