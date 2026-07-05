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Newsstand: Michigan up to 9 players officially staying under Mike Boynton Jr.

Anthony Broome
Anthony Broome@anthonytbroome
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The Michigan Wolverines are working their way through a coaching transition from Dusty May to interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr., and so far, the projected roster for 2026-27 is coming together nicely.

Michigan has 9 players on the record as staying with the program under Boynton next season despite May’s departure for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. The list of announcements, in addition to the guys we have yet to hear from can be seen below.

STAYING:
Senior guard Elliot Cadeau 
Freshman forward Lincoln Cosby 
Senior forward JP Estrella 
Freshman guard Joseph Hartman 
Sophomore guard Trey McKenney 
Graduate forward Jalen Reed 
Junior center Moustapha Thiam 
Freshman guard Malachi Brown 
Freshman guard Brandon McCoy 

WAITING ON:
Junior guard LJ Cason
Freshman forward Quinn Costello
Redshirt sophomore forward Oscar Goodman
Redshirt freshman guard Ricky Liburd
Freshman center Marcus Moller

The transfer portal is set to open July 24 for Michigan men’s basketball players for 15 days. Should a full-time coach be named before then, the portal would instead open 5 days later for two weeks.

Tweets of the day

Michigan quote of the day

“Really our home games/ I’ll say like the home atmosphere. We should have a better home atmosphere this year. Wwe got some things coming that probably hasn’t happened here when it comes to stuff like that, but we should have a better atmosphere.”

– Michigan football junior safety Mason Curtis on what he’s looking forward to with the 2026 season, per Champ Media

Headlines of the day

Michigan five-star enrollee Brandon McCoy staying after coaching change
Fireworks! Five Michigan recruiting wins over the Fourth of July
Bryce Underwood ready to prove he’s ‘the best player to ever come out of Michigan’ in 2026
National story: Former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa arrested by FBI

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