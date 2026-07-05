Newsstand: Michigan up to 9 players officially staying under Mike Boynton Jr.

The Michigan Wolverines are working their way through a coaching transition from Dusty May to interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr., and so far, the projected roster for 2026-27 is coming together nicely.

Michigan has 9 players on the record as staying with the program under Boynton next season despite May’s departure for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. The list of announcements, in addition to the guys we have yet to hear from can be seen below.

STAYING:

Senior guard Elliot Cadeau

Freshman forward Lincoln Cosby

Senior forward JP Estrella

Freshman guard Joseph Hartman

Sophomore guard Trey McKenney

Graduate forward Jalen Reed

Junior center Moustapha Thiam

Freshman guard Malachi Brown

Freshman guard Brandon McCoy

WAITING ON:

Junior guard LJ Cason

Freshman forward Quinn Costello

Redshirt sophomore forward Oscar Goodman

Redshirt freshman guard Ricky Liburd

Freshman center Marcus Moller

The transfer portal is set to open July 24 for Michigan men’s basketball players for 15 days. Should a full-time coach be named before then, the portal would instead open 5 days later for two weeks.

Tweets of the day

More great roster retention news for Michigan under Mike Boynton Jr.



Story: https://t.co/v3wgKAiYpM pic.twitter.com/imlmKOhabL — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) July 4, 2026

Roll the tape on Yaxel Lendeborg's PERFECT Dubs debut 🎥 pic.twitter.com/YhpnnVfuJe — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 4, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“Really our home games/ I’ll say like the home atmosphere. We should have a better home atmosphere this year. Wwe got some things coming that probably hasn’t happened here when it comes to stuff like that, but we should have a better atmosphere.”

– Michigan football junior safety Mason Curtis on what he’s looking forward to with the 2026 season, per Champ Media

Headlines of the day

Michigan five-star enrollee Brandon McCoy staying after coaching change

Fireworks! Five Michigan recruiting wins over the Fourth of July

Bryce Underwood ready to prove he’s ‘the best player to ever come out of Michigan’ in 2026

National story: Former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa arrested by FBI