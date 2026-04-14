Newsstand: Michigan was most-watched hoops team in 2025-26

The national champion Michigan Wolverines stand on college basketball’s mountaintop, and plenty of people had their eyeballs on one of the greatest runs in the history of the sport.

Nielsen released data for the top five men’s college basketball teams watched by fans this year and Michigan led the list with an average of 3.353 million viewers, ahead of Duke (2.965 million), UConn (2.842 million), Purdue (2.554 million) and Illinois (2.377 million).

The numbers were based on linear television viewers from Nov. 1 to April 6 and included the NCAA Tournament. TV networks included in the compilation were ABC, CBS, CNBC, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, FS2, ION, NBC, truTV, TNT and USA. Michigan’s 69-63 win over UConn averaged 18.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched NCAA Tournament final since the 2019 season. It peaked at 20.4 million viewers and was broadcast on TBS, TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

Its Final Four win over Arizona also had plenty of views with 14.2 million people tuning in, while the Fab Five alternate broadcast was the most-watched alt-cast on TNT in 8 years.

Michigan finished the season 37-3 and hung its first national title banner since the 1989 season, its second in program history. It also won the Big Ten regular season by four games.

Tweets of the day

One week ago, Michigan capped off an incredible season with its first National Championship since 1989 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gs4NxkEBXG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 14, 2026

The last 🔟 National Champions ranked by @TheAndyKatz 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/RwFksPaZ0z — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 13, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“I want it to be their decision. Just like as parents, we want to develop our children as independent thinkers and problem solvers and decision makers. It’s the same thing. Obviously, I want them both to come back. We could make it work. But I’m more concerned with what they want to do with their future and their careers. If they’re both gone, I’m going to be rooting like heck. The only thing we’re going to ask for is a couple of tickets when they play the Pistons. But if they’re here, I’d feel a lot better about our squad and our continuity. But we’re here to support those guys. We coach basketball, so I don’t get too emotional on those personal decisions. We’re going to support them with whatever they decide.”

– Dusty May on NBA decisions for Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr.

Headlines of the day

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Michigan transfer portal hot board 3.0: Where things stand with Juke Harris and more targets

WATCH: Michigan basketball celebrates natty, portal heats up, more

From The Road: Intel on blue-chip Michigan recruits in California

‘Hungry and willing’: Michigan players asked for ‘accountability,’ and Kyle Whittingham is delivering it