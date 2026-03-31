Newsstand: Michigan women's hoops eliminated in Elite Eight

The Michigan Wolverines lost 77-41 in the Elite Eight on Monday night to the Texas Longhorns, ending their season. Head coach Kim Barnes Arico spoke after the game:

Well, that was a tough game for us. Obviously, we’re extremely disappointed. Texas is a great team, but we’re a better team than we looked tonight. We had a bunch of shots go in and out. We had it cut in the third quarter. I thought we were going to be able to make a run. They just put us away. They’re really, really, really talented.

We’ve spent a lot of time talking through this season about our program and kind of the jumps that we made. I know our team is really disappointed tonight, but I also want us to be able at some point to celebrate the best season in program history. The growth last year, we were extremely disappointed when we lost in the second round at Notre Dame, and this year we came back, and we made it to the Elite Eight.

So these guys right now aren’t feeling really great, and they probably can’t see what they accomplished in this moment right now, but what they’ve been able to do this season and their development and their commitment and their chemistry, all of it, is really, really special.

I heard Vic say he lost in the Sweet 16 by 60 and then the following year he came back and was able to get to a Final Four. So we talked in the locker room a little bit about, you know, we’re a 2 seed. The difference between the 2s and 1s right now. Last year we made our jump. Next year, you know, we’re going to look forward to making another jump.

Tweets of the day

Incredibly proud of this group for setting a new program record with 28 wins and advancing to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history.



Sending a special thank you to our fans for your support all season! pic.twitter.com/uOSqTK3PiV — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 31, 2026

Michigan’s run has been about more than talent.



Dusty May, the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Finalist, has built a team that never lost sight of each other.@Werner_Safety / @umichbball pic.twitter.com/yirRz9X2jg — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 31, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

Brandon McCoy has taken official visits to Michigan, Alabama, Duke, Miami, and Arkansas. Speaking with sources, most are consistently mentioning Michigan. His visit to the Wolverines was in October, and that has been his most recent official visit. A couple of people also brought up Miami, where McCoy visited in September. While basketball’s late signing period for high school athletes opens on April 15, there has not been much of a discussion about a commitment date. Sources I spoke with did say they would not be surprised if a commitment does happen in the next few weeks, but would not be surprised to see McCoy let the portal play out a little.

– On3’s Jamie Shaw on the Five-Star-Plus 2026 guard

Headlines of the day

The Blueprint: Inside Michigan’s spring recruiting surge

Dusty May shares initial thoughts on Michigan’s matchup with Arizona: ‘Two heavyweights going at it round for round’

WATCH: Will Michigan-Arizona winner claim the natty? More Final Four reactions

Michigan football practice intel: Depth charts and a surprise in INSIDE THE FORT, Part I

Michigan recruiting intel: Surprise 5-star on the radar, QB update, a loaded visitors list