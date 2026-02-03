Newsstand: Michigan's Dusty May on Yaxel Lendeborg unselfishness

The Michigan Wolverines are rolling and are back up to No. 2 in the polls after a week of two top ten wins, and their second one over Michigan State had a lot to do with the play of Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg had 26 points and 12 rebounds in the victory, which was one of his signature performances thus far. Despite the stardom, he still acts like a role player and lets the game come to him in lieu of chasing numbers.

His head coach, Dusty May, weighed in on Monday morning:

“I’ve never been around anyone like him. And I’m incredibly appreciative of how much he cares about his teammates as well. I’ll say it again. He doesn’t act like a mercenary every day. He acts like he’s completely engrossed and embedded in our program, our culture, and winning for others. He’s unique.

“He’s special. And for a guy to go, I mean, we ran probably two plays for him, one play for him, and he gets 26 and 12. There aren’t a lot of guys like that that you can just, that can go get 25 or 30 in the flow of a game. And he can. His offensive rebounding these last couple games have been, that’s been the difference. And he continues to add different things. His shot looks great. They haven’t been dropping lately. They’re going to.

“But it’s the other things. His ability to track the ball, get loose basketball, his offensive rebounds… they’re impressive. So we wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for his unselfishness and his humility as a guy that was ranked as the number one guy in the portal.”

Tweets of the day

Today is a special day for me! 16 years ago today my father went to heaven, and today I know he is smiling as Quinn Costello becomes the first Middlesex Magic McDonald’s All-American! Quinn ALWAYS took coaching and worked relentlessly! He earned this honor in every way. 💙🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/zjI7sytzWH — Michael Crotty (@CoachCrotty) February 3, 2026

Dusty May was at the Pistons-Nets game Sunday watching former Michigan big man Danny Wolf.



He joked on his radio show that, "I did tell Danny that if this Amari Bailey thing goes through, let's not rule out Ann Arbor next year for the Wolf. So, I need to get ahold of compliance… — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 3, 2026

If you went outside and saw your shadow, what would you want six more weeks of? #MondayQuestion #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/2BL2rSUc2q — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 3, 2026

