Newsstand: Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg leads the way in The Ringer mock draft

The Michigan Wolverines could have as many as three first-round picks in this summer’s 2026 NBA Draft with Big Ten Player of the Year and All-American Yaxel Lendeborg leading the way. In the Ringer’s post-lottery mock scenario, he comes off the board at No. 13 overall to the Miami Heat.

Here’s what J. Kyle Mann said in his latest update:

The Heat could probably use another creator/handler, and they have a history of finding undervalued players of that variety in this range, but that might be tough in this scenario: The enticing guard prospects are unlikely to still be on the board, and any potential reaches are likely to come with troublesome questions, like lack of size, lack of efficiency, and so on. It’s likely that they’ll scoop up one of those players in the next round for better value, in typical Miami fashion. Lendeborg is a less saucy proposition, but he’s undeniably multifaceted on offense: He can be a spacer, a passer who could sync with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, and a versatile defender who I would wager is up to the challenge of playing Miami’s brand of two-way basketball.

Center Aday Mara came off the board next at No. 17 overall to the Toronto Raptors, while forward Morez Johnson Jr. went No. 29 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA Draft is set for May 27. This year’s event is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tweets of the day

No caption needed: One heck of a recruiting pitch pic.twitter.com/Rh9oR4ZIZ0 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 10, 2026

Calli with her 100th career goal!



U-M 9, Stanford 7#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KRTHU549CN — Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) May 10, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“For a team that is trying to get its contending ball over the goal line, ready-to-roll pieces like Johnson are essential. As we saw throughout this past college season, if there’s one side of the game that he’s prepared to jump into and participate in at a high level, it’s defense. Johnson’s frame and physicality could bolster Cleveland’s frontcourt depth and give it some options if/when (probably when, let’s be honest) one of its lanky and springy bigs isn’t on the floor.”

– The Ringer on Morez Johnson Jr.’s fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Headlines of the day

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From The Road: Thoughts and intel on Michigan targets at Under Armour Columbus

Mody Maor listed in Michigan athletic department staff directory as assistant basketball coach — thoughts on his addition

Who’s Next? 5 Michigan commitment candidates