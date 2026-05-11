Newsstand: Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg leads the way in The Ringer mock draft
The Michigan Wolverines could have as many as three first-round picks in this summer’s 2026 NBA Draft with Big Ten Player of the Year and All-American Yaxel Lendeborg leading the way. In the Ringer’s post-lottery mock scenario, he comes off the board at No. 13 overall to the Miami Heat.
Here’s what J. Kyle Mann said in his latest update:
The Heat could probably use another creator/handler, and they have a history of finding undervalued players of that variety in this range, but that might be tough in this scenario: The enticing guard prospects are unlikely to still be on the board, and any potential reaches are likely to come with troublesome questions, like lack of size, lack of efficiency, and so on. It’s likely that they’ll scoop up one of those players in the next round for better value, in typical Miami fashion. Lendeborg is a less saucy proposition, but he’s undeniably multifaceted on offense: He can be a spacer, a passer who could sync with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, and a versatile defender who I would wager is up to the challenge of playing Miami’s brand of two-way basketball.
Center Aday Mara came off the board next at No. 17 overall to the Toronto Raptors, while forward Morez Johnson Jr. went No. 29 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA Draft is set for May 27. This year’s event is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
- 1
Rediscovering the love
Players pay May back with title
- 2
Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
- 3Hot
Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
- 4
Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
- 5
Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“For a team that is trying to get its contending ball over the goal line, ready-to-roll pieces like Johnson are essential. As we saw throughout this past college season, if there’s one side of the game that he’s prepared to jump into and participate in at a high level, it’s defense. Johnson’s frame and physicality could bolster Cleveland’s frontcourt depth and give it some options if/when (probably when, let’s be honest) one of its lanky and springy bigs isn’t on the floor.”
– The Ringer on Morez Johnson Jr.’s fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers
Headlines of the day
‘As good a coach as I’ve ever been around’ — What to expect from Kyle Whittingham, year one
From The Road: Thoughts and intel on Michigan targets at Under Armour Columbus
Mody Maor listed in Michigan athletic department staff directory as assistant basketball coach — thoughts on his addition
Who’s Next? 5 Michigan commitment candidates