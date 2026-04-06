Newsstand: Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, UConn's Solo Ball not on availability report
Michigan Wolverine star Yaxel Lendeborg and UConn guard Solo Ball, who suffered injuries in the Final Four, were not listed on the preliminary availability report on Sunday night before Monday’s national championship. Both are expected to play and start for their respective teams.
“Yeah, all imaging has come back clean, and he’s getting treatment and doing rehab all day today,” head coach Dusty May said on Sunday. “I’m sure he’ll give it a go tomorrow, but that will be entirely up to him and the medical staff. They’ll tell me if he can go, and if he can — we were laughing. He played the second half like a 38-year-old at the YMCA — and a really good 38-year-old at the YMCA.
“Whatever version of Yaxel we get, it’s going to be somebody that helps us play better basketball.”
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