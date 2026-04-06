Newsstand: Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, UConn's Solo Ball not on availability report

Michigan Wolverine star Yaxel Lendeborg and UConn guard Solo Ball, who suffered injuries in the Final Four, were not listed on the preliminary availability report on Sunday night before Monday’s national championship. Both are expected to play and start for their respective teams.

“Yeah, all imaging has come back clean, and he’s getting treatment and doing rehab all day today,” head coach Dusty May said on Sunday. “I’m sure he’ll give it a go tomorrow, but that will be entirely up to him and the medical staff. They’ll tell me if he can go, and if he can — we were laughing. He played the second half like a 38-year-old at the YMCA — and a really good 38-year-old at the YMCA.

“Whatever version of Yaxel we get, it’s going to be somebody that helps us play better basketball.”

Tweets of the day

Michigan is currently favored by 7.5 over UConn 😳



Is that line too disrespectful?



(H/T: @EvanHAbrams) pic.twitter.com/vC8saxM78y — br_betting (@br_betting) April 6, 2026

UConn’s Solo Ball (foot) and Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg (knee, ankle) are both not listed on the NCAA Player Availability Report, which means both should be available for Monday’s National Title Game. pic.twitter.com/2lZv1GKn7I — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 6, 2026

Headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: A top RB says Wolverines lead, 4-star targets share reactions

Podcast: Previewing Michigan vs. UConn for the national title, Yaxel Lendeborg injury, more

Four Michigan basketball nuggets: Yaxel Lendeborg, Trey McKenney and the ‘genius of Dusty May’

What Dusty May, Dan Hurley said ahead of Michigan vs. UConn in national championship game

WATCH: Michigan trainer Chris Williams updates Yaxel Lendeborg injury, more