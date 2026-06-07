Newsstand: Prolifing Michigan stength coach Doug Elisaia

The Michigan Wolverines are in the summer months of their preparation for the 2026 season. New strength coach Doug Elisaia, who was profiled on social media by the program’s accounts over the weekend.

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“ I expect [the players] to come in every day with a great attitude, ready to work,” he said in the social video. “We’re not trying to build bodybuilders. We’re not trying to create powerlifters. Our programming is based off of improving football performance at the end of the day. Puts you in the fourth quarter in some way, some fashion during the day. Mentally challenge you and physically challenge you, so when you get to the fourth quarter in the game it’s common ground for us. We’ve been there all off-season. We know what that feels like and that’s where we excel.

“We got four full-time strength coaches. I got to handpick those guys and those guys do a great job. Everybody brings something different to the table, whether it’s intensity, just the knowledge that they all bring, whether it’s speed, whether it’s something in the weight room from Olympic lifting to our accessory work and everything else. Everybody has a part that they bring into our philosophy that makes our training cycle whole.”

Elisaia followed Kyle Whittingham over from Utah after 21 years in Salt Lake City, and has been tabbed the Director of Football Sports Performance.

Tweets of the day

Ready to work every single day 😤



Leading the Blue » Coach Elisaia #GoBlue | @UMCreditUnion pic.twitter.com/GgTb9hnn2W — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 6, 2026

🎙️ Rod Moore kicks off this episode by looking ahead to the 2026 season. Then Tyler Stockton breaks down what he has seen from Moore and the rest of his room and shares his goals for the year.



In the Trenches » https://t.co/jlLjykYOaR pic.twitter.com/pV7NLBMa0A — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 6, 2026

Madeleine Lauriault is a CRCA Honorable mention All-America!#RowBlue pic.twitter.com/wQWggI7eA4 — Michigan Rowing (@umichrowing) June 5, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

”Our sports science department does a great job for us. Scott Willis and his crew, guys track all our speeds, velocities, intensities, how fast we’re running, how far we’re running. So when we’re training in our off-seasons, those training sessions are based off of that data.I always tell them if you’re in the weight room and you’re working out, you’re not maximizing that hour unless you’re fueling correctly, sleeping right, hydrating. So it’s important. I remind them every single day after we’re done working out to hydrate and fuel. Everybody’s doing something specific to their skill group.”

– Doug Elisaia on the new weight program with Michigan football