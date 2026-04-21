Newsstand: Three Michigan football players make Mel Kiper's final top-150

The Michigan Wolverines will probably see their 7-year run with a first-round pick come to an end this weekend in the 2026 NFL Draft, but a handful of players are still held in high regard by evaluators.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his final big board on Tuesday with three Michigan players in his top 150: EDGEs Derrick Moore (No. 54) and Jaishawn Barham (No. 56) and linebacker Jimmy Rolder (No. 132).

The Wolverines have had at least one player selected in 87 consecutive drafts dating back to 1938, and 421 players selected overall. It will almost certainly add to that number this year with Moore leading the way, coming in at No. 65 overall on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board for the 2026 class.

Last year, Michigan had seven players drafted in the event, including a trio of first-rounders in defensive tackles Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) and Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) and tight end Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears).

The Wolverines had a school-record 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming off of its College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2023, topping the previous mark of 11 players chosen in the 2017 draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tweets of the day

Michigan's RISING STAR:



"It sounds like Michigan is comfortable if their backup QB has to go in the game."@AndyStaples & @AriWasserman evaluate how Tommy Carr has caught some attention during spring practice, @TheWolverineOn3:https://t.co/albtefbtpp pic.twitter.com/1fuqbnRCjS — Andy & Ari On3 (@AndyAriOn3) April 21, 2026

Incoming freshman class size by Big Ten basketball team in 2026-27:



Michigan — 6

Purdue — 5

Illinois — 5

Maryland — 4

MSU — 4

USC — 3

Indiana — 3

Oregon — 3

Minnesota — 3

PSU — 3

OSU — 2

Nebraska — 2

Northwestern — 2

Iowa — 2

UCLA — 2

Wisconsin — 2

Rutgers — 1

Washington — 0 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 21, 2026

Michigan QBs coach @COACHKDJR and OC @Coach_Beck7's relationships with Kamden Lopati were instrumental in him picking the Wolverines.



The day he received the U-M offer was a huge moment in his recruitment.



Behind the scenes of his decision: https://t.co/KIrx4FJDBl pic.twitter.com/6sGDODGJJy — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) April 21, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“ There was a guy that kinda stood out that we’d been hearing about all Spring in Tommy Carr, who really looked the part. And everything that we wrote about this spring about him having the “it” factor and the pocket presence and just looks like a quarterback was exactly what he showed and exactly what Kyle Whittingham, Michigan’s coach, talked about in the post-game. He said the same things. Throws a nice ball, and he’s faster than I thought he was. He can really scoot when he gets out of the pocket, but the pocket presence and when it breaks down, there was no panic. The feet don’t get jumpy or anything like that. He’s one of those quarterbacks that drives you nuts as an opponent because you’re watching him as a fan where they navigate the pocket and then they can squirt out of there, and then all of a sudden they’ve got room to move or they’re looking downfield and making a play. So he was one of the guys that I was most impressed with.”

– TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas on Tommy Carr’s spring game performance

Headlines of the day

Michigan football post-spring depth chart: Offense

Michigan football post-spring depth chart: Defense, special teams

Michigan spring game observations on WRs, TEs: Who will emerge behind the top two?

WATCH: Michigan football spring game reaction, hoops transfer portal update, Q&A, more

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Top 100 flip targets, elite in-state recruits to meet with Wolverines