Newsstand: Transfer portal will open for Michigan basketball players July 24, 2026

Tweets Of The Day

The transfer portal will open for Michigan players July 24, 2026 — 31 days from yesterday’s announcement of Mike Boynton Jr. as the interim head coach — the NCAA told On3. It will remain open for 15 days. If Michigan changes course and hires a new full-time head coach, the portal will open five days after that is made official.

NCAA tells @PeteNakos that the transfer portal won't open for Michigan for 31 days – instead of five – since the Wolverines named an interim head coach.



If Boynton remains in charge, the portal won't open for Michigan players until July 24, 2026. https://t.co/zAbdFzkaBR — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 23, 2026

Here’s the full statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel on Dusty May’s departure and Mike Boynton Jr.’s appointment as interim head coach:

While we are disappointed to see Dusty leave Michigan, we are deeply grateful to the May family for the lasting impact they have made on our program and our university.

In just two seasons, Dusty restored Michigan Basketball to national prominence and led our Wolverines through one of the greatest chapters in program history, culminating in our first national championship in 37 years. His leadership, vision, and belief in our student-athletes helped create a culture of excellence that made the entire Michigan community proud.

We thank Dusty for his commitment to our program and the University of Michigan, and we wish him, Anna, and their family continued success as he begins this next chapter with the Dallas Mavericks.

With summer workouts starting this week, Mike Boynton has been appointed head coach in an interim capacity. Mike has been an invaluable member of our staff and a respected leader throughout his career. He knows what Michigan Basketball represents and has earned the trust and respect of our student-athletes and everyone in our program. His experience, character and commitment to our values make him the right person to guide the team during this transition.

Michigan Basketball’s tradition is as strong as ever, and our future remains bright. We will move forward with confidence, pride, and an unwavering commitment to the championship standard that defines this program.

Statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel:



While we are disappointed to see Dusty leave Michigan, we are deeply grateful to the May family for the lasting impact they have made on our program and our university.



In just two seasons, Dusty restored Michigan… — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 23, 2026

The Mavericks also announced May’s new job.

New policy updates from the College Sports Commission.

In a memo sent today to schools, CSC announces policy updates: (1) NIL deals of $15K or less are no longer subject to range-of-comp standard (unless athlete exceeds a $50K aggregate in a year); (2) a methodological evolution to range-of comp metric intended to expand the scope. pic.twitter.com/szFhbuZjhr — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 23, 2026

A look at some of the college coaches that have taken the jump to the NBA.

Dusty May becomes the 10th coach in the last 30 years to make the jump from college to the NBA 👀



Which coach on this list will his NBA career resemble the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GozRDEzxOY — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) June 23, 2026

Michigan had three NBA Draft picks in the first round last night: Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 9, Dallas Mavericks), Yaxel Lendeborg (No. 11, Golden State Warriors) and Aday Mara (No. 12, Oklahoma City Thunder. Here are some social media highlights from the event in Brooklyn.

Dusty May's reaction when Aday Mara got drafted 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JyTSPZu6rV — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) June 24, 2026

Ann Arbor ➡️ San Francisco



The @warriors select @Yaxel_Lendeborg with the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft! pic.twitter.com/yX7ls9SY7z — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 24, 2026

OKC ADDS MICHIGAN’S 7’3” CENTER ADAY MARA 😱



The Thunder are loading up again in the draft ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/04BsdGby2s — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 24, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“It was an amazing two years, and we’ve got to take stock in that and the excitement he brought to a program that had finished last in the Big Ten just three years ago. It’s an exciting time.”

— Former Michigan head coach John Beilein on Dusty May (via ‘The HUGE Show’)

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: John Beilein sounds off on Dusty May leaving Michigan for Dallas Mavericks: ‘A bit shocking’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Hit or Miss? Calling our shot with Michigan’s Victors Weekend visitors

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 EDGE Major Stokes says Michigan is ‘everything I was looking for in a college’

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Will Dusty May select one of his Michigan players? Wolverines set to continue NBA Draft success

• Anthony Broome, Clayton Sayfie and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Morning after reactions: Where Michigan goes post-Dusty May, what happens with Mike Boynton Jr., more