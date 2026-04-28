Newsstand: Two Wolverines make PFF top-100 for 2027 NFL Draft
The Michigan Wolverines just wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft, where they had 6 players selected. Looking ahead to next year, it has two players on Pro Football Focus considered top-100 prospects.
Leading the way is EDGE John Henry Daley at No. 27 overall, who transferred in from Utah with his former coaches from Salt Lake City. The All-American racked up 48 total tackles with 11.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles this season under Whittingham before suffering a season-ending injury in November. However, he is expected to be ready in full for the 2026 season.
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The second player was starting right tackle Andrew Sprague at No. 91 overall. Sprague opened 12 games last season and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors from the coaches and media.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
Dusty May and the reigning national champs got the first crack at him a couple of weeks ago, hosting him on campus, but he left Ann Arbor without a commitment. As time has went on, sources say Michigan’s communication with Harris and his family has slowed significantly and their previous momentum has cooled. That said, the Wolverines would still gladly take him if he decides to come, assuming they still have a spot — and the NIL funds available — by the time he makes a decision.
– On3’s Joe Tipton on the recruitment of Juke Harris out of the transfer portal
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As Michigan’s roster comes into focus, Juke Harris is trending elsewhere