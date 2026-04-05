Newsstand: Vegas odds set for Michigan vs. UConn national title game

The Michigan Wolverines made the statement of all statements on Saturday night with a 91-73 win over fellow No. 1 seed Arizona in the Final Four, advancing to Monday night’s national championship game against the UConn Huskies.

According to the oddsmakers at BetMGM, the Wolverines are a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 144.5 points for the showdown with the Huskies. UConn is playing for its third national championship in four years under head coach Dan Hurley, and took down Illinois 71-62 in the first semifinal game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Tipoff for Monday night’s game is set for 8:50 p.m. ET on TBS

Tweets of the day

Dusty May here courtside scouting the first half of this game.



Haven’t seen too many head coaches in the second semifinal do this. pic.twitter.com/hu3XaqrWOZ — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 4, 2026

Michigan’s best players are a guy Mick Cronin buried, a guy who was a bust at North Carolina, a guy who came off the bench at Illinois and a guy who played at freaking UAB.



Get outta here. https://t.co/cSUiYxV5un — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 5, 2026

Michigan’s best players are a guy Mick Cronin buried, a guy who was a bust at North Carolina, a guy who came off the bench at Illinois and a guy who played at freaking UAB.



Get outta here. https://t.co/cSUiYxV5un — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 5, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“This game was very indicative of how this group has played throughout the season, unselfish basketball. A connected group who defends, gets out in transition and then shares the basketball. I thought our assist-to-turnover ratio, I thought our job on the glass, especially before the game was in doubt was as impressive as anything. And the one thing that we thought really jumped out was our ability to get 50/50 basketballs and be quicker to the ball than Arizona tonight. But just very proud of our effort. What a great group.”

– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the performance against Arizona

Headlines of the day

What did Dusty May know about Michigan’s match-up with Arizona that others didn’t? A lot, actually

Michigan is inevitable: Arizona was the latest to learn that lesson

The Wolverine Basketball Show: Natty bound! Reacting to Michigan’s Final Four win over Arizona

Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over Arizona: So much for game of the decade — that’s not supposed to happen

What Dusty May, Michigan players said about dominating Arizona in Final Four