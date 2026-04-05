Newsstand: Vegas odds set for Michigan vs. UConn national title game
The Michigan Wolverines made the statement of all statements on Saturday night with a 91-73 win over fellow No. 1 seed Arizona in the Final Four, advancing to Monday night’s national championship game against the UConn Huskies.
According to the oddsmakers at BetMGM, the Wolverines are a 7.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 144.5 points for the showdown with the Huskies. UConn is playing for its third national championship in four years under head coach Dan Hurley, and took down Illinois 71-62 in the first semifinal game on Saturday in Indianapolis.
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Michigan/Arizona Preview
Preview, prediction for Final Four
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X-factors
A player and key to victory
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Yaxel profile
From JUCO to the Final Four
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Preview pod
Sayfie breaks down Arizona game
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Early roster look
Who stays, goes in 2026-27?
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Tipoff for Monday night’s game is set for 8:50 p.m. ET on TBS
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“This game was very indicative of how this group has played throughout the season, unselfish basketball. A connected group who defends, gets out in transition and then shares the basketball. I thought our assist-to-turnover ratio, I thought our job on the glass, especially before the game was in doubt was as impressive as anything. And the one thing that we thought really jumped out was our ability to get 50/50 basketballs and be quicker to the ball than Arizona tonight. But just very proud of our effort. What a great group.”
– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the performance against Arizona
Headlines of the day
What did Dusty May know about Michigan’s match-up with Arizona that others didn’t? A lot, actually
Michigan is inevitable: Arizona was the latest to learn that lesson
The Wolverine Basketball Show: Natty bound! Reacting to Michigan’s Final Four win over Arizona
Five takeaways from Michigan’s win over Arizona: So much for game of the decade — that’s not supposed to happen
What Dusty May, Michigan players said about dominating Arizona in Final Four