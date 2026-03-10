Newsstand: What Michigan wants out of the Big Ten Tournament
The Michigan Wolverines will cruise into Chicago this weekend as the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, looking to defend their crown from last year’s event in Indianapolis, where it won three games in three days.
With a bye to the quarterfinals, the road looks similar for the Wolverines. And there’s still a lot to play for with the potential No. 1 overall seed up for grabs.
“Yeah, we’ve talked about seeding, especially in different times of the year,” head coach Dusty May said during his Monday press conference. “We try to use whatever we think will be the most motivating to our guys, and so when we clinched and we still had some other games, then you still have seeding on the line.
“You still have things to play for, and now I think the Big Ten Conference Championship is probably enough. We took a lot of value in that last year. We thought it was incredibly difficult to beat Purdue, Maryland, and Wisconsin in three consecutive games in a tournament format. That’s a hell of a tournament in itself. It’s going to be the same opportunity to go play, hopefully three really good teams, improve and get better, and compete for a championship. That’s what college basketball has shown us with conference realignment: the geography, everything that goes with it.
“Whenever you have a championship you’re competing for, the people follow. It brings interest, so we’re excited to go to Chicago and see what we can do and hopefully be back in Chicago in a few weeks.”
Michigan’s current projected path through the NCAA Tournament would have them as a No. 1 seed playing out of Buffalo next Thursday and Saturday before heading to Chicago for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight. This year’s Final Four is set for April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the national title game two nights later.
“For him to have the impact he’s had on a winning team is that much more impressive. He was a big signing for us. For him to be Mr. Basketball, someone that everyone in the country would love to have in their program. For him to choose Michigan for all the right reasons was big for us. And he’s played well. He’s getting better. And his off-the-court behaviors are even better than his performance on the court. He’s a professional in every sense.”
– Michigan head coach Dusty May on freshman guard Trey McKenney
