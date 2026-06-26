Newsstands: Alabama's Nate Oats speaks on Michigan job

The Michigan Wolverines are heading into a new era of the basketball program with Dusty May now the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Mike Boynton Jr. is taking over in the interim, but there are questions about the long-term outlook at the position.

One who appears will be out of the running is Alabama’s Nate Oats, who weighed in on the Michigan job earlier this week.

“I’ve known [Michigan athletic director] Warde Manuel for a while, but they’ve got a coach,” Oats said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m very happy with where I’m at in Alabama. I’ve got a pretty hefty buyout for a good reason, because I don’t plan on leaving here.”

“Hopefully, Boynton does really well this year. I think the plan is he’s there for the year, at a minimum. I think they’re pretty well set going into this year. I think it would be a smart move with the roster they’ve got together to keep some continuity there. I will not be in maize and blue, if that’s what you’re asking.”

Athletic director Warde Manuel has not indicated whether or not Boynton is the coach for this year or if there is a search going on.

“Michigan Basketball’s tradition is as strong as ever, and our future remains bright,” he said in a statement this week. “We will move forward with confidence, pride, and an unwavering commitment to the championship standard that defines this program.”

Tweets of the day

Elliot Cadeau is staying at Michigan, per his agent Drew Gross.



Massive news for the Wolverines. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 26, 2026

Watched him practice this spring. Doesn’t look like your normal true freshman. Runs really low to the ground, impossible to tackle and when he gets outside, looks like he’s gliding. With Jordan Marshall returning, he also won’t have to carry too much of the load. https://t.co/r6AQwsAhcp — Chris Low (@Clowfb) June 26, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“It’s crazy. I’m so happy for those guys. We talked about it during the season. We got our ultimate goal of winning the National Championship and we just got drafted together, all lottery picks. I’m proud of my brothers, and I’m very excited to see what our future has for us.”

– Dallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson on his teammates being drafted this week

Headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Quarterback updates, notes on top targets

Michigan Commit Impact: 4-star LB Frederrick Ford

Podcast: Next steps for Mike Boynton Jr., Warde Manuel and Michigan players, historic NBA Draft and five-for-five rule passes

Burn bright, burn Fast: The beautiful, brief reality of Dusty May’s Michigan

Michigan basketball retention intel, Mike Boynton, more — INSIDE THE FORT, Part I