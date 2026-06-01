Newstand: Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham takes an IndyCar lap

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham had a thrilling start to his time leading the program with a flurry of activity over the last few months. But his biggest thrill yet came outside of Ann Arbor.

To help kick off the Detroit Grand Prix, the Michigan coach rode in an IndyCar for a lap on Sunday. It kicked off the 10-turn, 1.645-mile race and was a moment captured on the FOX broadcast.

“Let’s go!” he said. “I can’t really hear you, but this is a hell of a deal. Whoo-hoo!”

Whittingham and the Wolverines kick off their 2026 season on Sept. 5 with Western Michigan coming to Ann Arbor for a primetime kickoff. Kick time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

FOX also used Whittingham’s appearance to push its Big Noon Saturday game between Michigan and Oklahoma on Sept. 12 at the Big House, the marquee game of its non-conference slate in 2026.

Tweets of the day

INTERVIEW: Dusty May is experiencing life as a national champion, but he’s working to build another contender.



May discussed his outlook after the confetti fell, his trio entering the draft, Michigan’s returning leaders, and his affinity for the Fab Five. https://t.co/6CLRJZ3vbd — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 1, 2026

@CowboyKamden & I got into our flow state in 7on today, on the final day of the @Elite11!! #GoBlue



209 yards

5 TDs (1 TD drop)

0 INTs pic.twitter.com/BrKq42mBRL — Devin GARDNER (@devingardnerXCI) May 31, 2026

3 ⭐️ S Maxwell Miles flipped from Michigan to Minnesota.



Details: https://t.co/IyajtoDSQ4 pic.twitter.com/QQ5tW0vDlq — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) May 31, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“We expect more running plays for him early in the season while he gets comfortable, and that the pass protection will improve. That will help the confidence. The Wolverines can compete for a playoff berth if he’s even solid — we’re that bullish on the run game and this coaching staff — but we’d all like it better if Bryce Underwood were BRYCE UNDERWOOD, the guy we all thought Michigan was getting when they landed him.”

– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on how Michigan can make the College Football Playoff

Headlines of the day

Michigan Recruiting Intel: Maxwell Miles update, official visit buzz

Michigan coach Dusty May’s next brilliant scheduling move on the horizon?

3-star S Maxwell Miles flips from Michigan to Minnesota

Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati looking to show he belongs at Elite 11 Finals