Newstand: Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham takes an IndyCar lap
Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham had a thrilling start to his time leading the program with a flurry of activity over the last few months. But his biggest thrill yet came outside of Ann Arbor.
To help kick off the Detroit Grand Prix, the Michigan coach rode in an IndyCar for a lap on Sunday. It kicked off the 10-turn, 1.645-mile race and was a moment captured on the FOX broadcast.
“Let’s go!” he said. “I can’t really hear you, but this is a hell of a deal. Whoo-hoo!”
Whittingham and the Wolverines kick off their 2026 season on Sept. 5 with Western Michigan coming to Ann Arbor for a primetime kickoff. Kick time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
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FOX also used Whittingham’s appearance to push its Big Noon Saturday game between Michigan and Oklahoma on Sept. 12 at the Big House, the marquee game of its non-conference slate in 2026.
Tweets of the day
Michigan quote of the day
“We expect more running plays for him early in the season while he gets comfortable, and that the pass protection will improve. That will help the confidence. The Wolverines can compete for a playoff berth if he’s even solid — we’re that bullish on the run game and this coaching staff — but we’d all like it better if Bryce Underwood were BRYCE UNDERWOOD, the guy we all thought Michigan was getting when they landed him.”
– The Wolverine’s Chris Balas on how Michigan can make the College Football Playoff
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