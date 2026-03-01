Newstand: Michigan updated title odds after Big Ten clinch, L.J. Cason injury
The Michigan Wolverines went into Illinois on Friday night and clinched an outright Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2021, but it came with a cost.
During the game, sophomore guard L.J. Cason was injured and less than a day later, it was revealed he suffered a torn ACL that will cost him the rest of the season.
“This isn’t how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God’s plan, and I’ll attack rehab the same way I approach everything — with focus and determination,” Cason said in a release. “We’ve got many goals as a team, and I’ll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way.”
Playing as a reserve, Cason was averaging career bests in points (8.4), rebounds (1.9), assists (2.4) and steals (1.0).
Despite the injury, Michigan is still the favorite to win the national championship, leading the way at +325 on BetMGM. Duke and Arizona are next up at +350 and +425, respectively.
The Wolverines will return to the floor on March 5 at Iowa in the penultimate regular season game. The year concludes on March 8 in a game against Michigan State at home.
U-M will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and receive a triple bye to Friday, where it will play in the noon game on March 13 at the United Center in Chicago.
“First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J. You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen. However, if there’s anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it’s LJ. He’s resilient, he’s disciplined, and he has an incredible support system around him.”
– Michigan head coach Dusty May on the season-ending injury to L.J. Cason
