NFL Combine Live Tracker: Michigan defensive lineman, linebackers go through drills

The Michigan Wolverines will have solid representation at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, with eight players invited to the annual talent evaluation event.

The invitees for this class include fullback Max Bredeson, wide receiver Donaven McCulley, tight end Marlin Klein, edge rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, linebacker Jimmy Rolder and kicker Dominic Zvada.

Wednesday is the first day of on-field drills for the NFL draft hopefuls, with the defensive linemen and linebackers going through drills. That includes Benny, Moore, Barham and Rolder.

Here are the live updates from Thursday’s workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium with Michigan athletes.

By: Anthony Broome Derrick Moore is Michigan’s highest-ranked draft prospect NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Moore’s skill set ahead of the combine based on his Michigan film: “Edge prospect with good size and length. Moore is far more active and engaged as a rusher than he is as a run defender. He has the ability to set firm edges, but his approach against the run can lack urgency. Against the pass, Moore is a bull-rush aficionado, piling up pressures and sacks. He’s strong through the top of the rush but needs to prove he can consistently stress long, well-anchored tackles. When it’s time to finish, he tackles with reliable technique and timing. If Moore cranks up the fire on all three downs, he can become a good full-time player. Either way, he projects as a starter capable of racking up pressures.”

By: Anthony Broome Defensive tackles up first, Benny not in first group There has not been any news as to whether Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny will run or not at the combine. He is not in the first group running on Thursday, however.

By: Anthony Broome Derrick Moore measurements Derrick Moore (EDGE, Michigan)



Height: 6'4"

Weight: 255

Arm Length: 33 3/8"

Hand Size: 9 1/8" — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 26, 2026

By: Anthony Broome Jaishawn Barham measurements Jaishawn Barham (EDGE, Michigan)



Height: 6'3.5"

Weight: 240

Arm Length: 32 3/8"

Hand Size: 10 1/4" — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 26, 2026

By: Anthony Broome Rayshaun Benny measurements Rayshaun Benny



Height: 6’3”

Weight: 298

Arm Length: 33 3/8”

Hand Size: 9 1/4” — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 26, 2026