Offensive lineman Tristan Dare decommits from Michigan

Michigan lost a 2027 commit Tuesday morning. Tristan Dare, one of the longest-standing pledges in the Wolverines’ class, decommitted from the program. He recently spent a few days in Ann Arbor, and the vibes coming out of that trip were positive, but he decided to open things back up and consider other programs.

Dare committed to the Wolverines Aug. 4, 2025 after visiting in June. The Southlake (Texas) Carroll High standout picked the program over a long list of Power Four offers that included Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and many others.

Grant Newsome was his primary recruiter on the previous staff, and then offensive line Jim Harding took over those responsibilities. Dare stuck with the Wolverines through the coaching change at first. Harding visited him in January and left a strong impression.

“When coach Harding came to see me at my house in January we talked about a lot of different topics,” Dare told Rivals. “I enjoyed getting to know him as a person and he also asked a lot of questions to try and get to know me. I appreciated that. We did also talk football and about Spencer Fano.

“I wanted to know what made him special and his development as a college player. He is a clear first-round pick. Coach Harding has a strong track record and I am confident that I can develop under his leadership. It’s all up to me but I was encouraged to hear the characteristics of players that have been successful with his coaching and am grateful for that opportunity.”

After the coaching change, Dare picked up offers from Virginia Tech, TCU, Purdue, Arkansas, Stanford and Northwester. He did not take any other visits before making his decision to decommit.

The Wolverines now hold five commitments in the 2027 class— Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, three-star safety Darrell Mattison, three-star safety Maxwell Miles three-star and offensive lineman Louis Esposito.